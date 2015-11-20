Washington 100, Mount St. Mary’s 67

Freshman forward Marquese Chriss erupted for 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington to an easy 100-67 nonconference victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday in Seattle.

Senior guard Andrew Andrews scored 20 points for the Huskies (2-0), who registered a dominating 60-29 rebounding edge. Freshman guard David Crisp had 13 points and freshman guard Dejounte Murray added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Sophomore guard Junior Robinson scored 16 points to pace the Mountaineers (0-3). Junior guard BK Ashe added 13 points and junior guard Khalid Nwandu had 12 for Mount St. Mary‘s, which shot just 31.2 percent from the field.

Washington rattled off the first 17 points, a burst capped by freshman forward Matisse Thybulle’s 3-pointer. The lead reached 20 a short time later and was 51-28 at halftime behind Chriss’ 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

A jumper by Andrews made it 75-48 just past the midway point of the second half. The advantage topped out at 35 in the final minutes.

The Mountaineers have been outrebounded 154-71 while losing to Maryland, Ohio State and Washington in their first three games. Their next game is Saturday against No. 10 Gonzaga and its highly touted frontline.