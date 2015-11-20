Preview: Murray State at Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs realize last week’s season-opening loss to Chattanooga is just one game in a long season, but the Bulldogs host Murray State on Friday looking to wash away the taste of that disappointing performance. “It was certainly not the way we wanted to start the season,” coach Mark Fox told reporters after Georgia fell 92-90 in overtime despite shooting 54 percent from the field.

A big focus this week for the Bulldogs has been free-throw shooting: Georgia missed 17 free throws in the opener and went 9-for-17 from the line in the second half. Senior guard Kenny Gaines and Charles Mann combined for 29 points in the opener, but both fouled out and Fox had to juggle his rotation due to the foul trouble. The Racers, the preseason favorite to win the Ohio Valley Conference West Division, have won their opening two games under new coach Matt McMahon. Texas transfer guard Damarcus Croaker has made an immediate impact, averaging 15.5 points in his first two games.

ABOUT MURRAY STATE (2-0): Senior forward Wayne Langston shares the team scoring lead with Croaker, who was granted a waiver by the NCAA to be immediately eligible after playing 38 games with Texas the past two seasons. OVC preseason team selection Jeffery Moss scored 19 points in the Racers’ 76-65 victory Tuesday over Middle Tennessee State, and is 11 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Murray State is shooting 52 percent from the field through two games; Langston and Croaker are a combined 25-of-38.

ABOUT GEORGIA (0-1): Guard J.J. Frazier scored 20 of his 22 points after halftime in the opener and finished 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Forward Yante Maten, whose play is critical for a Bulldogs team that lost leading scorer and rebounder Marcus Thornton, started his season with 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots. On top of the free-throw woes against Chattanooga, the Bulldogs committed 21 turnovers and struggled offensively in the first half before shooting 63.3 percent from the field in the second half and overtime.

TIP-INS

1. Georgia G Juwan Parker (Achilles) and C Derek Ogbeide (shoulder) did not play in the opener.

2. The Racers finished last season with a RPI ranking of 46; nine of Georgia’s 11 non-conference opponents were ranked 153rd or higher in RPI last season.

3. Murray State is 12-30 all-time against SEC opponents, losing to Georgia in the first round of the 2002 NCAA tournament in the only matchup between the two programs.

PREDICTION: Georgia 77, Murray State 74