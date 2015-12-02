Preview: Murray State at Houston

Houston hosts Murray State on Wednesday in its third game in a five-day stretch, but coach Kelvin Sampson doesn’t seem to mind. Sampson said Monday that games are the best way to get his team - which includes several transfers and new faces - a chance to jell.

“It is going to take them a while to get in a groove and get comfortable,” Sampson said after Monday’s win. “Until you get in this (game) environment, practice doesn’t do it. Practice is practice, it’s important ... but games are what these guys need.” The Cougars’ depth gives Sampson the luxury of looking for a hot hand each night, although he’s waiting for his starters to all click at the same time. Houston has had three different leading scorers in four games. The Racers’ inside game is powered by 6-7 senior forward Wayne Langston, who is shooting 66.1 percent.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT MURRAY STATE (5-2): Langston averaged 15 points as the Racers went 2-1 at the Gulf Coast Showcase Tournament and leads the team with a 13.7-point average. Jeffery Moss adds 11.1 points and the other three starters - including Texas transfer Damarcus Croaker - average at least 9.3 points apiece. The Racers are minus-3 in rebounding margin after being beaten on the boards five times.

ABOUT HOUSTON (4-0): Devonta Pollard leads four Cougars in double figures with 18 points per game and a team-best 7.8 rebounds. Guards Rob Gray Jr. (16.5 points) and Ronnie Johnson (15.3 points on 61.8 percent shooting) both have scored in double digits in all four games. Damyean Dotson adds 10 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars, who are plus-10 in rebounding and plus-6 in turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Houston leads the series 4-1, including last season’s 77-74 win at Murray State.

2. Murray State is averaging 23.6 points in the paint.

3. Johnson is ranked fourth nationally with an 8.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

PREDICTION: Houston 80, Murray State 66