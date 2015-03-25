Preview: Murray State at Old Dominion

Few teams in the country are as dangerous offensively as Murray State, which hopes to ride its quartet of offensive standouts to the NIT’s Final Four when the Racers visit Old Dominion on Wednesday. Murray State has four players averaging in double figures - Cameron Payne (20.1 points), Jarvis Williams (15.7), T.J. Sapp (12.5) and Jeffery Moss (11.1). Those four combined for 69 of the team’s 83 points in a 21-point rout of Tulsa on Monday, when the team shot a sizzling 14-of-25 from 3-point range.

Old Dominion essentially plays the opposite style as the top-seeded Monarchs average 65.4 points - placing them 224th nationally - while the second-seeded Racers are 11th in Division I at 79.1 points per game. Old Dominion barely squeaked through to the quarterfinals, edging Illinois State 50-49 despite poor shooting across the board. The Monarchs are 19-0 at home this season and have won 23 straight games at the Ted Constant Convocation Center, while the Racers have won 11 consecutive road games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MURRAY STATE (29-5): The Racers have made 258 3-pointers this season, 247 of which have come from four players - Payne, Sapp, Moss and reserve guard Justin Seymour. Each of those players made multiple 3-pointers against Tulsa with Payne draining 5-of-8 en route to a team-high 20 points. “We’ve got guys who can really shoot it,” Murray State coach Steve Prohm told reporters. “All four of those guys can shoot from outside and when we’re finding each other, it makes us tough to guard.”

ABOUT OLD DOMINION (26-7): The major story in the Monarchs’ second-round victory was Trey Freeman’s nagging ankle injury, which limited the team’s leading scorer to 12 scoreless minutes against Illinois State. Keenan Palmore took his place in the starting lineup and recorded a season-high 11 points with nine rebounds, while Jonathan Arledge made the decisive bucket with 19 seconds remaining. “We were still confident,” Palmore, who averages 2.7 points and had not scored since Feb. 28, told the media. “We know we have some depth. ... We have a really deep team, so we had confidence that other guys would step up.”

TIP-INS

1. In addition to Freeman (16.8 points), the only other double-digit scorer for Old Dominion is Aaron Bacote (10.2), who has failed to score in double figures in five straight games.

2. Old Dominion last reached the NIT Final Four in 2006, while Murray State has never advanced to semifinals of this tournament.

3. The Racers shoot 48.4 percent as a team - 15th nationally - while dishing out 15.4 assists, good for 25th in the country.

PREDICTION: Murray State 72, Old Dominion 65