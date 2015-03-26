Old Dominion 72, Murray State 69: Trey Freeman banked in a 35-footer at the buzzer as the host Monarchs defeated the Racers to advance to the NIT Final Four.

Freeman took the inbounds pass, dribbled past a defender along the right sideline and sent a one-footed heave off the backboard and in, sending the Monarchs players into hysteria. Freeman finished with 25 points for top-seeded Old Dominion (27-7), which went 20-0 at home this season and will aim to extend its season against Stanford when the tournament shifts to Madison Square Garden next week.

Jeffrey Moss (12 points) hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left before the third-seeded Racers had their 11-game road winning streak come to an end in stunning fashion. Cameron Payne registered 23 points and six assists and Jarvis Williams notched 15 points and nine boards for Murray State (29-6), which trailed by 10 with under 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Jonathan Fairell missed 3-of-4 foul shots in the final 25 seconds to leave Murray State with a three-point deficit before Old Dominion’s Richard Ross misfired on two free throws with 13 seconds to play. T.J. Sapp found Moss on the left wing for the tying shot before the heroics by Freeman, who made 11-of-21 shots Wednesday after going 0-of-5 his last time out.

Freeman led all scorers with 12 points in the first half as Old Dominion led 29-27 at the break. Murray State trailed 65-55 with under 3 1/2 minutes left before three steals helped the team get within 65-61 on Payne’s runner with 2:04 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Old Dominion last reached the NIT Final Four in 2006, when it lost to Michigan in the semifinals. ... The team’s leading scorer on the season, Freeman went scoreless in 12 minutes against Illinois State in the second round while battling a sprained ankle. ... Jonathan Arledge (12 points) and Jordan Baker (11) also scored in double figures for the Monarchs.