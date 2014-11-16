Preview: Navy at Notre Dame

Notre Dame celebrated a pair of milestones in its season-opening victory, but the best moment was having Jerian Grant back on the court. The 6-5 senior guard, who was suspended because of an “academic mistake” and did not play after Christmas last season, leads the Fighting Irish into Sunday’s contest against visiting Navy. The Midshipmen should be armed with an extra boost of confidence after they put a scare into No. 18 Michigan State on Friday before losing 64-59.

Grant, who led Notre Dame in scoring at 19 points per game in 2013-14, recorded 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals in the Fighting Irish’s 82-39 victory over Binghamton on Friday. Coach Mike Brey recorded his 400th victory and senior guard Pat Connaughton - a two-sport standout who pitched for the Baltimore Orioles’ Class A team in Aberdeen, Md., this summer - eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier with 17 points while adding 10 rebounds. It appears the Fighting Irish, who have utilized mostly a halfcourt offense in recent years, will press the pace more this season with point guard Demetrius Jackson running the show.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NAVY (0-1): The Midshipmen erased a 13-point deficit in the second half and trailed by three with 24 seconds left, prompting Michigan State coach Tom Izzo to tell reporters: “The bottom line is, they played like they are: military people. They didn’t quit.” Edward Alade, a 6-9 sophomore forward, contributed 12 points in his first career start to lead Navy. Junior guard Tillman Dunbar, who led the Midshipmen in scoring last season (11.9), recorded 10 in a team-high 35 minutes.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (1-0): The new-look offense also features 6-10 junior forward Zach Auguste, who scored 19 points Friday and runs the floor well. “That’s something we haven’t had much of in the past,” Grant told the Chicago Tribune. “Having (Auguste) there and having guys with speed dribbles like me and Demetrius is something we can really use.” Jackson, a 6-1 sophomore, registered 10 points and a career-high six assists against Binghamton.

TIP-INS

1. This contest is part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, which culminates with each team playing a pair of games next weekend in Springfield, Mass. (Navy) and Uncasville, Conn. (Notre Dame).

2. The Fighting Irish opens the season with 11 games in 30 days.

3. Notre Dame and Navy have not met since 1980, when the Fighting Irish prevailed 67-53 to increase their series lead to 7-1.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 72, Navy 59