Notre Dame 92, Navy 53: Jerian Grant recorded 17 points, 10 assists and five rebounds as the host Fighting Irish routed the Midshipmen.

Zach Auguste recorded a career high in points for the second straight contest with 20 for Notre Dame (2-0), which has won its games by a combined 82 points. Pat Connaughton contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while V.J. Beachem scored 10 for the Fighting Irish.

Brandon Venturini scored 11 points and Edward Alade added 10 for Navy (0-2), which committed 20 turnovers but made all 15 of its foul shots. The Midshipmen, who gave No. 18 Michigan State a scare before losing 64-59 on Friday, shot 23.3 percent from the field in the second half while being outscored 56-25.

Notre Dame used an early 11-0 run - highlighted by a pair of Connaughton 3-pointers - to take the lead for good and led by as many as nine before settling for 36-28 lead at the break. The Fighting Irish benefited from 12 Midshipmen turnovers, but hurt themselves by converting only 3-of-10 from 3-point range.

Beachem’s 3-pointer gave Notre Dame its first double-digit lead 44-34 early in the second half. The Fighting Irish steadily pulled away as Auguste, who scored 19 points in Friday’s 82-39 victory over Binghamton, capped a 16-7 run with a dunk to make it 60-41 and Notre Dame steadily increased its lead down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament, which wraps up next weekend when Notre Dame plays Massachusetts on Saturday and Providence on Sunday - both at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. ... Notre Dame improved to 52-1 at home under Mike Brey in November, with the blemish an 83-70 setback to Indiana State one year ago Monday. ... Navy was without F Worth Smith, who injured his knee in Friday’s loss to Michigan State after scoring seven points in 14 minutes and is out indefinitely.