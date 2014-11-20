Preview: Navy at Providence

Providence continues a busy early-season slate when it hosts Navy on Thursday in the second of four Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament games, which continues over the weekend at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The Friars picked up a 66-45 win over Binghamton on Monday in their first game of the event and the second of five games in nine days to begin the season. Ed Cooley’s squad meets Florida State on Saturday and Notre Dame on Sunday before finally getting a solid chunk of time off.

LaDontae Henton scored 12 points and Tyler Harris had 11 in the Monday’s victory, which gave the Friars 37 consecutive wins at home against non-conference opponents. The Midshipmen followed up a five-point loss to then-No. 18 Michigan State with a 39-point loss at Notre Dame on Sunday in their first Tip-Off contest. Navy won the only prior meeting with Providence on Dec. 29, 1981.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT NAVY (0-2): The Midshipmen set a program record when they made all 15 free throws in the loss to the Fighting Irish, but that was about the only thing that went right. Navy committed 20 turnovers (after having 10 giveaways against Michigan State) and shot 32 percent, showing the effects of a quick turnaround, a bus breakdown on the way to the South Bend and the loss of forward Worth Smith, who dislocated a knee against the Spartans. The senior, who averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds last season, is out indefinitely.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (2-0): One potential issue going forward for the Friars is the team’s perimeter game after losing its two most prolific 3-point shooters from last season. So far that has played out in a big way, as Harris has three 3-pointers through Providence’s first two games while the rest of his teammates have combined for only one on 16 attempts. Henton, who saw his 3-point percentage skyrocket from 25.8 percent as a sophomore to 35.8 percent last season, may be the next-best threat.

TIP-INS

1. Henton has six steals through the first two games.

2. Navy G Brandon Venturini has made at least three 3-pointers in four straight games dating to last season.

3. Providence C Carson Desrosiers had 10 rebounds and four blocks in the win over Binghamton.

PREDICTION: Providence 71, Navy 60