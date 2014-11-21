FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Providence 88, Navy 51
November 21, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Providence 88, Navy 51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS spelling to Freshman in Para 2)

Providence 88, Navy 51: LaDontae Henton scored 22 points and Kris Dunn handed out a career-high 14 assists as the host Friars rolled past the Midshipmen.

Freshman Ben Bentil scored a season-high 18 points off the bench for Providence (3-0), which has won 38 straight home games against nonconference opponents. Dunn chipped in 12 points and Tyler Harris had 11 as the Friars shot 55.4 percent, including an 11-of-21 effort from beyond the arc.

James Hemphill led Navy (0-3) with 10 points while Edward Alade added nine and a team-high five rebounds. Senior leader Brandon Venturini had just three points before fouling out with 12:25 left as the Midshipmen finished with fewer than 60 points for the third straight time to begin the season.

Venturini opened the scoring with a 3-pointer but Providence had the next 13 points - eight by Harris - and went up 18-4 on Bentil’s layup less than seven minutes in. A dunk by Paschal Chukwu put the Friars up 40-20 at the break.

Henton had a 3-pointer, two layups and a three-point play to highlight a 14-2 surge that left Providence with a 62-32 lead midway through the second half. The lead ballooned to 44 points on Bentil’s basket with just over four minutes remaining as the Friars poured it on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was part of the on-campus portion of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off, which continues this weekend at Mohegan Sun in Montville, Conn. Providence will play Florida State on Friday and Notre Dame on Saturday. ... Henton was 9-of-13 from the floor and made 3-of-4 3-pointers. ... Dunn had three of Providence’s nine steals.

