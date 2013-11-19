Preview: Navy at Virginia

Virginia looks to continue its climb back toward the Top 25 when the Cavaliers host Navy in a non-conference matchup Tuesday. It shapes up as a defensive struggle, as both teams hold opponents under 60 points per game and dominate the glass. The Cavaliers are after their second straight win, as they rebounded from a 59-56 loss to Virginia Commonwealth to beat Davidson 70-57 on Saturday.

The Midshipmen have won two straight after dropping their first two contests and are coming off a 68-50 victory at Binghamton on Saturday. Navy has not won three straight since January 2011. The series, which Navy leads 32-12, dates to the 1909-10 season but the teams have not met since 1974.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Plus (Navy), FSN South (Virginia), ESPN3.com

ABOUT NAVY (2-2): The Midshipmen have held two straight opponents to 50 points or fewer and they didn’t trail in either game. They don’t exactly light up the scoreboard, but four starters average at least nine points with 6-6 forward Worth Smith (10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds) leading the way. Navy’s lack of depth could become an issue against a physical Virginia squad, as only one reserve averages double-digit minutes for the Midshipmen.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-1): The Cavaliers are characteristic of coach Tony Bennett’s teams, as they hold opponents to 52.3 points per game and 34.5 percent shooting. They’ve also been outstanding on the boards, outrebounding their three opponents by an average of 14.3. Guard Malcolm Brogdon (12 points, six rebounds) and 6-11 center Mike Tobey (11 points, 6.3 rebounds) are the only players averaging double-digit scoring, but seniors Akil Mitchell and Joe Harris are capable of putting up big numbers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range last season but are hitting just 24.3 percent from behind the arc through three games.

2. Virginia is 26-1 when holding opponents under 50 points and 36-3 when scoring at least 70 with Bennett at the helm.

3. Navy has had a different top scorer in each game with Smith, Kendall Knorr, Brandon Venturini and Tilman Dunbar each leading the team once.

PREDICTION: Virginia 64, Navy 47