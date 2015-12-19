UNC Asheville 79, Georgetown 73

Georgetown suffered a second straight home loss as guard Dylan Smith scored 19 points as UNC Asheville stunned the Big East program 79-73 Saturday afternoon at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Coming off Tuesday’s 83-68 loss to Monmouth, the Hoyas (6-5) started slow against the Bulldogs (7-4) and never could find a rhythm on either end. Georgetown shot 45.6 percent overall, but went 4 of 22 on 3-point attempts in the final game of its seven-game homestand.

Guard Dwayne Sutton had 17 points for the Bulldogs, who were 1-13 against Big East teams. Asheville entered the matchup shooting 30.5 percent on 3-point attempts, but sank 9 of 19 against the Hoyas with Smith hitting 5 of 7. The Bulldogs have won five straight. Guard Ahmad Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Kaleb Johnson led the Hoyas with a career-high 16 points and center Bradley Hayes had 11 points and 18 rebounds. Leading scorer D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera only had seven points as his 3-point shooting struggles continued. The senior guard finished 1 of 8 and 2 of 10 overall.

Down 70-62 with six minutes remaining, the Hoyas pulled closer with a 9-2 run during which Smith-Rivera made his first 3-pointer after an 0-for-5 start. After guard L.J. Peak’s free throw cut the Bulldogs lead to 72-71, Asheviille scored the next five points.

The Hoyas opened the season with a home loss to Radford. After a 1-3 start, they won five straight.

Georgetown plays at Charlotte on Tuesday in its final game before opening Big East conference play. Asheville hosts Elon on Monday.