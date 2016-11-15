Lammers leads Georgia Tech past Southern

Center Ben Lammers flirted with a triple-double on Monday in Georgia Tech's 77-62 win over Southern University at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Lammers, a junior from San Antonio, had 13 points and added career highs with 15 rebounds and nine blocked shots.

Georgia Tech (2-0) also got 20 points and five rebounds from Tadric Jackson, who returned after missing the season opener with a sore hamstring.

Freshman Josh Okogie scored 18 points and senior Quinton Stephens scored 12 for the Yellow Jackets.

Southern (0-2) was led in scoring by Tre'lun Banks with 19. Banks, son of coach Roman Banks, was 7 of 9 from the floor and 3 of 3 on 3-pointers. Shawn Prudhomme added 15 points.

Georgia Tech took control of the game midway in the first half. The Yellow Jackets led just 22-21 with 8:38 remaining in the half before going on an 11-0 run, with Jackson and Corey Heyward each banging in a 3-pointer during the stretch.

Southern scored 10 straight points late in the second half and cut the margin to 57-50 on a bucket by Prudhomme with 6:57 remaining. But Georgia Tech answered with a basket by Okogie the next trip down the floor to regain the momentum.

Lammers was trying to become only the fifth player in school history to record a triple-double. The last was Iman Shumpert in 2011.

Georgia Tech blocked a school-record 16 shots, eclipsing by one the mark set in 1982 against the University of the South.