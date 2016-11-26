No. 5 Kansas dominates UNC-Asheville

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas made the most of freshman center Udoka Azubuike's shooting range Friday as the No. 5 Jayhawks pounded UNC-Asheville 95-57 in Allen Fieldhouse.

After drawing his first start, the 7-foot, 280-pound Azubuike mostly converted feeds underneath into seven dunks. He scored 17 points off 8-of-9 shooting,

Azubuike admitted to some nerves, but never really showed it.

"It's not normal for a freshman (to start), but I wasn't scared," Azubuike said. "I was like, 'I must go out there and play my game."'

Sophomore guard Lagerald Vick also drew his first start and responded with a career-high 15 points. He led Kansas (5-1) with nine rebounds.

The decision to alter the lineup was made after a win three days earlier against Georgia in which forwards Landen Lucas and Carlton Bragg each struggled.

"We knew going into practice (Thursday) that we were going to try something different," Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Against UNC-Asheville (3-3), all the Jayhawks had their way. Kansas shot 62.3 percent, including a 5-for-5 performance from 3-point range by senior guard Frank Mason as part of his game-high 21 points. Freshman guard Josh Jackson added 14 points and seven assists.

"We played consistently well, more so than we have all year long," Self said. "We've had stretches where we've had droughts or gone stagnant and I didn't feel that."

In addition to 46 points in the paint, the Jayhawks capitalized on their size advantage for a 49-23 advantage on the glass.

"They kind of overpowered us around the basket and doubled us rebounding-wise," UNC-Asheville coach Nick McDevitt said. "We knew they had a big size advantage on us. We didn't negate that size by getting enough pressure on the ball. They were just throwing it over the top. Azubuike sure knows how to finish."

Kansas junior guard Devonte' Graham made the most of the frontcourt mismatches, dishing 11 assists, many off lobs underneath to Azubuike.

"Our guards like playing with him," said Self, "because they can throw him the ball where nobody else on our team can catch it."

Junior guards Kevin Vannatta and Ahmad Thomas scored 12 points apiece to lead UNC-Asheville.

Thomas and freshman MaCio Teague, came in leading Asheville in scoring, averaging 31.2 points collectively, but combined for just six first-half points.

Azubuike, just 17, responded to his new role quickly, slamming four first-half dunks and netting 11 points.

"We threw the ball up to Udoka and he knows how to finish with two hands above the rim," Self added.

Nonetheless, Azubuike is working on other aspects of his game, including some different shots for when he goes against bigger defenders.

"I work on my left and my right hook shot in practice," said Azubuike, who is from Delta, Nigeria. "Coach also talked about guys giving me the ball."

The Jayhawks also connected from outside, going 13 of 21 from behind the arc. Mason canned all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half and posted a team-high 14 points at the break. Jackson added 11 first-half points and five assists.

Kansas ended the half with a 14-2 run, capped by five points from Vick off a 3-pointer and a layup inside the final minute for a 47-21 margin at the break. Vick came in just 1-for-11 from behind the arc.

"After the last game, I just got in the gym and studied my shot," Vick said.