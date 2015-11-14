Tennessee 82, UNC Asheville 78

Senior guard Kevin Punter scored career-high 31 points, as Tennessee outlasted UNC Asheville 82-78 on Friday night in Knoxville to make Rick Barnes victorious in his debut as the Volunteers’ coach.

Tennessee (1-0) lost guard Robert Hubbs to a knee injury late in the game. Hubbs, a former five-star prospect, landed awkwardly after blocking a shot by UNC Asheville forward Will Weeks and had to be helped off the floor. Hubbs scored 18 points before the injury.

Guard Armani Moore added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Vols, who are playing under their third head coach in as many seasons.

UNC Asheville (0-1) entered this game 0-9 all-time against Tennessee and 0-4 against teams coached by Barnes, but the Bulldogs came close to ending both those droughts. After trailing by just two points at the half, UNC Asheville fell behind by 10, 55-45, but the Bulldogs forged a 58-all tie thanks to a 13-2 run.

It remained contentious down the stretch, with two lead changes and four tied scores during the final three minutes.

Weeks paced the Bulldogs with 25 points. Guard Kevin Vannatta and forward Sam Hughes added 17 and 13 points, respectively.