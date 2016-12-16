FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 2:40 AM / 8 months ago

sdibka-N.C. State demolishes Appalachian State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. scored 22 points as North Carolina State blew out Appalachian State 97-64 Thursday night at PNC Arena.

N.C. State (8-2) had several previous narrow victories at home, but this one was easy. The Wolfpack had use of its full roster for the first time this season, and that included highly touted freshman Omer Yurtseven.

Yurtseven, a Turkish standout who sat out a nine-game NCAA suspension prior to being eligible for his first game, scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field, including a basket on his only 3-point attempt. He came off the bench and scored nine of his points in the first half.

The Wolfpack led 48-28 at halftime.

Maverick Rowan's 13 points and Ted Kapita's 10 points helped N.C. State to a season-high 44 points from reserves. Starters Terry Henderson and Abdul-Malik Abu both added 11 points.

Appalachian State sophomore guard Ronshad Shabazz, playing in his hometown, finished with a team-high 14 points. Jake Babic added 10 points for the Mountaineers (3-6), who lost their fourth consecutive game against a Division I opponent.

Smith scored half his points on 11-of-12 shooting on free throws. N.C. State outscored the Mountaineers 34-12 from the foul line.

Appalachian State, which has won only one of 13 all-time meetings with N.C. State, shot 31.6 percent from the field. That included 4-of-29 shooting on 3-pointers.

N.C. State attempted only 10 shots from 3-point range, making half of them.

