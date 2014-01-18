Parker bounces back, Duke bounces N.C. State

DURHAM, N.C. -- Jabari Parker is back in a groove for No. 23 Duke.

The freshman forward, whose scoring tailed off the last couple of weeks, poured in 23 points as Duke ran away from North Carolina State, 95-60, on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Many of Duke’s recent ills quickly vanished as the Blue Devils won consecutive games for the first time this month.

“I think it was more a learning situation,” Parker said of his slight slump. “My awareness level has to get a little better. I think that’s going to show the rest of the season.”

Parker had plenty of help in the latest outing.

Guard Rasheed Sulaimon scored 13 points, while forward Rodney Hood and guard Andre Dawkins each supplied 11 points as Duke (14-4, 3-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) moved above .500 in conference play for the first time this season.

Guard Quinn Cook added 10 points.

Parker’s re-emergence was among the most comforting developments for the Blue Devils.

”I think Jabari today was attacking rather than just shooting jump shots,“ coach Mike Krzyzewski said. ”That’s all a process with him as a player.

“Hopefully, that’s the start of him getting back to another level because we need him.”

The Blue Devils were quick to negate N.C. State’s size advantage, scoring 33 points off a variety of the Wolfpack’s 21 turnovers. Many of those sequences produced highlight-worthy baskets in transition for Duke.

“Their ball pressure really hurt us; we couldn’t get into our offense,” N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said. “ ... (Their points off) turnovers was really the story of the game.”

Parker had made only 14-of-46 shots in ACC play prior to the game, but he heated up early against N.C. State. He finished 7-for-14 from the field, crediting an emphasis on Duke’s movement on offense for creating openings.

“I think motion is going to play a real big part of our offense,” Parker said. “Teams were scouting us and getting to know where were are.”

N.C. State forward Kyle Washington said Parker was tough to handle.

“I should have cut him off a little bit more,” Washington said.

Forward T.J. Warren scored 23 points for N.C. State (11-7, 1-4), which has lost three games in a row. Warren entered the day as the ACC’s leading scorer with 22.2 points per game and has eclipsed the 20-point mark in all but four games.

N.C. State had allowed more points than in any game this season with more than five minutes left when it trailed, 84-52.

Krzyzewski said it was a carryover from Monday night’s stirring 69-65 victory over Virginia.

“It’s a good buildup from beating Virginia,” he said. “We’re going to have to play that hard in order to win in this league. Hopefully, we can build on that and take it on the road with us.”

It was the second loss by more than 30 points in an eight-day span for N.C. State, which fell, 76-45, to Virginia on Jan. 11.

“We’ll definitely benefit from this because we got pretty manhandled in there,” Washington said. “We have to stay together. We can’t stray away from each other.”

Sulaimon scored 11 points in the last nine minutes as the Blue Devils were well on their way to their 27th consecutive homecourt victory, the longest active streak in the country.

Duke held a 45-32 halftime lead, with five Blue Devils hitting 3-point baskets.

At the half, Parker had 14 points, one fewer than his high for any of the four previous ACC games. He was 7-of-10 on free throws and the only Duke player to go to the line at that juncture.

Warren and Washington combined for 20 of N.C. State’s first-half points. Fifteen turnovers in the opening half hampered the Wolfpack. All eight of Washington’s points came in the first half.

Duke stretched its edge to 27-18 and then it ballooned to 37-22 with more than five minutes left in the half. The Wolfpack scored the next six points, but followed that with three consecutive empty possessions with chances to pull closer.

Earlier, Duke led, 15-13, before grabbing its first rebound after N.C. State collected the game’s first 13 boards. By the end, Duke held a 35-32 rebounding advantage.

NOTES: This was the only scheduled meeting between the teams this season. This marked N.C. State’s fourth visit to Duke in the last five meetings. ... The outcome marked the 200th ACC home victory in Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. ... N.C. State G Tyler Lewis, who played sparingly three nights earlier at Wake Forest because of illness, was in action in the first half. ... N.C. State F Lennard Freeman sat out because of a sprained ankle sustained a day earlier in practice. ... Former President George H.W. Bush attended the game as part of a recognition for Krzyzewski’s public efforts in the fight against cancer. Bush was introduced during a first-half timeout and later met with the Duke team in the locker room after the game. ... N.C. State has a quick turnaround with a home game Monday night against Maryland. ... Duke heads to Miami for Wednesday night’s game.