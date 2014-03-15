Duke back in ACC final

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Even with an expanded number of teams in the league, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament is still important for Duke.

Now the seventh-ranked Blue Devils will have a chance to do that again after winning the semifinal.

Forward Jabari Parker scored 20 points on his 19th birthday and Duke pulled away with a big second-half run to defeat North Carolina State, 75-67, on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

”If you have a chance to win a championship in this league, it’s the best,“” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

Third-seeded Duke meets top-seeded Virginia, a 51-48 winner over Pittsburgh, in Sunday’s final.

The Blue Devils (26-7) will play in the final for the first time since winning the 2011 tournament, while Virginia (27-6) ends a 20-year absence from the title game.

“Every kid dreams of winning a championship,” Duke forward Rodney Hood said. “This is a special tournament. I think we’re in a really good spot.”

Duke made 13-of-19 second-half shots from the field and connected on enough free throws down the stretch.

Guard Rasheed Sulaimon added 16 points, while guard Quinn Cook and Hood each scored 14 for Duke, which goes for its 20th ACC tournament title Sunday.

Forward T.J. Warren scored 21 points for seventh-seeded N.C. State (21-13), which was hoping for another result to boost its chances of playing in the NCAA tournament.

“This is a tough one for us,” N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said. “Our guys are really disappointed. They really believed they could win.”

Krzyzewski gave an endorsement for N.C. State to make the NCAA tournament field.

“They’re really, really good,” he said. “Warren is a great player. He’s not a selfish player, either. But their other players are good. ... They would be a tough out. I wouldn’t want to play them in the NCAA tournament.”

Warren, the league’s top scorer, made 10-of-22 shots from the field, with Hood the primary defender even though other Blue Devils took cracks at locking him down.

“I just wanted to contest him,” Hood said. “I wanted him to take tough shots.”

Warren went 4-for-13 in the second half, when he managed only eight points.

“They made it hard for him to get it where he wanted it,” Gottfried said of Duke’s second-half defensive approach.

Forward Lennard Freeman, who had a game-high nine rebounds, added 13 points and guard Anthony Barber added 12 for N.C. State. Both are freshmen who came off the bench.

Duke broke a 45-45 tie with a 16-4 run, using a couple of dunks in transition to ignite its crowd.

“We got a little tired maybe in the second half,” Gottfried said. “We didn’t seem as fresh as we had been. ... I still feel there’s something special left for this team, whatever that may be.”

N.C. State had tied the game, 45-45, on guard Ralston Turner’s 3-pointer, sending Wolfpack fans into a frenzy as they sensed what would have been their team’s second upset in as many days.

The Wolfpack knocked off Syracuse on Friday.

But N.C. State went a span of 5½ minutes without a field goal, giving Duke a chance to build a double-digit lead.

“We made some big hustle plays,” Krzyzewski said. “We couldn’t close the door on them (because of 12-of-23 free-throw shooting).”

Duke, which held an early six-point edge, was on top, 39-38, at halftime despite N.C. State’s 66.7 percent (16-for-24) shooting from the floor.

Seven offensive rebounds in the first half helped Duke, which made 15-of-30 shots before the break. The Blue Devils were 5-of-12 on 3-point shots in the first half.

At one point, N.C. State was shooting 71.4 percent from the field, yet trailed, 37-36, with under three minutes to play in the first half.

The Wolfpack eventually cooled off and was 2-for-14 on 3-point shots for the game.

Cook had eight points off the bench in the first 17 minutes.

Duke defeated Virginia, 69-65, on Jan. 13 at home in the only regular-season meeting. Virginia has lost only once since then.

NOTES: N.C. State has reached the ACC tournament semifinals in each of coach Mark Gottfried’s three seasons. ... Duke altered its starting lineup from a night earlier, with G Rasheed Sulaimon in the first unit to replace G Andre Dawkins, who was scoreless in seven minutes against Clemson and didn’t play Saturday. ... Duke won the only regular-season game against N.C. State with a 95-60 home romp.