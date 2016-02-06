Duke 88, North Carolina Starte 80

Guard Grayson Allen scored 18 points and Duke withstood a few North Carolina State rallies in an 88-80 victory on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Guard Luke Kennard added 26 points, hitting six 3-point shots, for Duke.

Forward Brandon Ingram chipped in 14 points despite foul trouble for the Blue Devils (17-6, in the 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played at home for the first time in 18 days.

The game marked the return of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who missed Tuesday night’s victory at Georgia Tech because of illness.

Guard Anthony Barber, the ACC scoring leader, scored 26 points for N.C. State.

Guard Maverick Rowan’s 17 points and forward Abdul-Malik Abu’s 16 points also helped the Wolfpack (12-12, 2-9). Guard Cody Martin chipped in 13 points.

Duke bolted to a nine-point lead by making seven of its first 11 shots, but Rowan’s four-point play helped steady the Wolfpack temporarily.

The Blue Devils led 41-35 at halftime, but an 8-0 run early in the second half helped N.C. State grab a brief lead.

Duke had a second-half stretch of more than seven minutes without a field goal, though it converted 12 free throws during that span.

The game marked the start of a three-game homestand for Duke, which takes on nationally ranked Louisville and Virginia next week.

N.C. State and Duke met for the second time in two weeks, with Duke winning 88-78 at Raleigh in the first matchup of the season. Saturday’s meeting, however, was the first time N.C. State faced an unranked Duke team since Feb. 17, 1996.