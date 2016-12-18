Henderson's 25 points lead N.C. State past Fairfield

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Terry Henderson's 25 points and Dennis Smith Jr.'s 17 points and nine assists along with a pair of big spurts carried North Carolina State to a 99-78 victory against visiting Fairfield on Sunday afternoon at PNC Arena.

A 19-0 run midway through the first half set the tone for the Wolfpack's fourth consecutive victory, all at home.

Abdul-Malik Abu added 14 points, while Omer Yurtseven and Torin Dorn each scored 12 points for N.C. State (9-2), which was within a point of reaching the 100-point mark for the first time in a dozen years.

Tyler Nelson scored 23 points and Jerry Johnson had 15 of his 17 points in the first half for Fairfield (5-4). Curtis Cobb added 14 points for the Stags.

Fairfield produced a 10-0 spurt late in the first half and went into the break trailing 48-39 at the break. It was the second game in a row that the Wolfpack racked up 48 first-half points.

The eight first-half 3-point baskets for N.C. State were the third-most in any game this season for the team. The Wolfpack finished 13-for-25 beyond the arc.

The Stags had a chance to cut the margin to three points early in the second half before N.C. State regained control.

Smith scored eight of N.C. State's first 10 points amid a second-half stretch that gave the Wolfpack an 83-65 lead during what became a 15-0 run.

Henderson bagged four 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the contest. He had 13 points as the Wolfpack opened a 22-17 lead.

Fairfield went more than eight minutes without a field goal as N.C. State built a 38-21 advantage.