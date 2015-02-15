Barber leads N.C. State’s upset of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The up-and-down, at times almost unexplainable season for the North Carolina State Wolfpack took another turn on Saturday.

The Wolfpack, a team with a win over No. 4 Duke and losses by five or fewer points in four of their past six games, scored a major road victory and gained some confidence.

Sophomore guard Cat Barber orchestrated a number of key plays and made nine free throws down the stretch, as the Wolfpack upended ninth-ranked Louisville 74-65 before over 22,000 fans at the KFC Yum! Center.

”I am so proud of our team,“ North Carolina State coach Mark Gottfried said. ”I think it is easy sometimes when you lose a few games to drop your head. People are very critical at times and our players hear it and they responded.

“I am glad for them, I am glad they keep fighting. I am proud of them. This is a great win for us today. I‘m just proud.”

Barber hit 9 of 10 free throws and had an assist in the final 2:40 of the game for the Wolfpack (15-11, 6-7 ACC) in a victory that helped pad their NCAA Tournament resume.

Barber led the Wolfpack with 21 points, four assists and three rebounds on 5-of-15 shooting from the field and 10 of 13 from the line.

“He dominated us at his position,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said. “I think he’s great. Defense, offense, he dominated the game by finding open people. He broke the pressure. He just did a great job.”

Junior guard Trevor Lacey added 14 points and five rebounds for the Wolfpack, while senior guard Ralston Turner chipped in 10 points. Freshman forward Caleb Martin and sophomore center Beejay Anya came off the bench for 10 rebounds apiece.

North Carolina State hit 26 of 58 shots from the field and 16 of 28 from the foul line, while outrebounding the Cardinals 47-37. The Wolfpack had just eight turnovers and four were in the final 4:00.

“They were the better basketball team, ”Pitino said. “We can’t complain. They were better than us at every position on the floor.”

Louisville (20-5, 8-4) suffered its third home loss of the season. The Cardinals, which led 31-30 at halftime, lost for the first time this season when it was ahead after 20 minutes.

Senior guard Chris Jones led the Cardinals with 20 points, three assists and three steals, while senior forward Wayne Blackshear had 19 points.

Louisville sophomore guard Terry Rozier, who is second in the ACC in scoring, fouled out with 4:56 left, having scored just seven points. Rozier, who hit his first two shots of the game, finished 3 of 11 from the field.

Cardinals forward Montrezl Harrell also had his worst game of the season, with seven points and 13 rebounds on just 1-of-5 shooting from the field.

“I thought defensively we were sharp, rotating, did a good job collectively on (Montrezl) Harrell, and tried to keep a fresh guy on him throughout the game,” Gottfried said. “Then (Terry) Rozier really never got going, so that was big for our team too. We handled their pressure; thought Cat (Barber) was the key to that. He beat the press and had great poise. We only turned the ball over eight times. This ends up being a great win for us against a really, really good basketball team.”

Louisville led 31-30 at halftime despite a drought of 8:58 without a field goal in the first half. North Carolina State took control of a game that saw 17 lead changes in the first 25 minutes with a 13-5 run that was sparked by a Turner three-pointer.

Anya had two free throws and a dunk and Lacey added a pair of buckets as the Wolfpack stretched the lead to 63-52 with 4:56 left.

Louisville cut it to 65-61 with just over a minute left but Anya found an opening on the baseline for another dunk.

The Cardinals then turned it over on its next possession and Barber made it 69-61 with 52.3 seconds left. He added five more free throws to seal the deal.

”Well, they had a little flurry,“ Gottfried said. ”You know, we’ve talked about how they can have that. They can have these runs throughout a game and they kind of made somewhat of a mini-run and now we need to answer it. Let’s answer that run right now. And that was really the message in that timeout.

“So our guys responded to that.”

NOTES: Both teams wore special shoes that were part of adidas’ initiative honoring Black History Month. The shoes were gold with black trim and laces. ... The two teams met each other seven times during the 1980s but this meeting was the first since Feb. 13, 1988. N.C. State has won three in a row in the series. ... Trevor Lacey’s play is critical to N.C. State on the floor. He ranks sixth in the league in scoring (16.6), fifth in 3-point percentage (.419), seventh in 3-pointers made (2.38), eighth in field goal percentage (.462) and fourth in minutes played (35.96).