Louisville G Gill unlkely hero in win over N.C. State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Add Louisville sophomore guard Anton Gill to the long list of the NCAA Tournament’s unexpected heroes. It’s a list that also includes one of Louisville coach Rick Pitino’s former players, Darryl Wright.

Gill, who was averaging 2.4 points per game, came off the Cardinals’ bench to score seven points in about two minutes late in the second half Friday night to spark fourth-seeded Louisville’s 75-65 victory over eighth-seeded North Carolina State in an East Regional semifinal game at the Carrier Dome.

A few days ago, Pitino had a conversation with Gill, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who had played just two minutes and hadn’t scored in the Cardinals’ first two NCAA Tournament games. Pitino said Gill was “mentally in a funk,” and he reminded his back-up shooting guard that his opportunity could come in this tournament the way it did for Wright in 1987, when he came from nowhere to help Providence reach the Final Four.

When Louisville senior forward Wayne Blackshear picked up his fourth foul with 8:31 remaining, Pitino said he remembered Gill’s positive reaction to that recent conversation and inserted him at small forward instead of freshman Shaqquan Aaron.

Gill, who played three minutes and didn’t score in the first half, hit a spinning shot in the paint, a 3-pointer and a layup within about two minutes to help the Cardinals build a 60-57 lead.

“Some guys give you lip service (when you talk to them) but he said, ‘I got you coach, I’ll be ready,” Pitino said. “His reaction to my story was the reason I went with him at the three.”

Louisville sophomore guard Terry Rozier took it from there with two old-fashioned 3-point plays, the second of which boosted the Cardinals’ lead to 70-59 with just over one minute to play.

“Late in the game they made a few plays there that made a difference, specifically I think Gill made a couple of tough shots there and I thought that little stretch gave them that cushion was the key to the game,” N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said.

Louisville improved to 27-8 as it avenged a regular-season defeat to the Wolfpack in February. The Cardinals have defeated No. 13-seed UC Irvine, No. 5 Northern Iowa and now No. 8 N.C. State to advance to its 14th Elite Eight and fifth in the last eight years.

Louisville will face the winner of Friday night’s late game between No. 3 seed Oklahoma and No. 7 seed Michigan State in the Elite Eight on Sunday at the Carrier Dome.

N.C. State finished its unlikely tournament run with a 22-14 record after knocking off No. 9 seed LSU and No. 1 seed Villanova to advance to the Sweet 16.

“We were down 14 against LSU and came back and beat the No. 1 seed, so this group completely, completely did some amazing things,” Gottfried said. “I‘m extremely proud.”

Louisville junior forward Montrezl Harrell led all scorers with 24 points, while Rozier added 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds and freshman guard Quentin Snider added 14 points and no turnovers in 37 minutes for the Cardinals.

Junior guard Trevor Lacey paced the Wolfpack with 18 points, while senior guard Ralston Turner added 12 before fouling out late in his final collegiate game.

Lacey’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 7:17 remaining gave N.C. State its first lead (54-53) since early in the second half. The Cardinals then called a timeout, and Gill entered the game.

But Gill, who’s from Raleigh, N.C., and said he was offered a scholarship by the Wolfpack, put the Cardinals ahead to stay with a spinning layup in the paint. He followed with a 3-pointerand then drove the basket for a layup to give Louisville a 62-57 lead.

“I just had an opportunity,” Gill said. “I worked hard all season and didn’t want to go home. It’s funny now how things worked out,”

N.C. State guard Anthony Barber came alive at the start of the second half after shooting 0 for 7 in the first half. Barber hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to boost the Wolfpack’s lead to 39-31.

But the Cardinals’ Harrell took over the game by scoring eight of Louisville’s next nine points in a 14-2 run that included Snider’s 3-pointer and gave the Cardinals a 45-41 advantage.

The Wolfpack led 33-31 at the half after a flurry of 3-pointers in the closing minute. Lacey and Turner sank back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Wolfpack their largest lead of the half, 33-28. But Rozier hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to pull the Cardinals within two at 33-31.

N.C. State held an early 10-6 edge, but the Cardinals went on a 12-2 run to take an 18-12 lead. Snider ignited that spurt with back-to-back drives, and Blackshear scored six of the Cardinals’ next eight points.

NOTES: Only three teams have made more Sweet 16 appearances than Louisville’s 21 since 1975: Kentucky (26), North Carolina (26) and Duke (24). ... North Carolina State coach Mark Gottfried defeated four Hall of Fame coaches this season: Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim and Louisville’s Rick Pitino. ... Pitino started his coaching career as an assistant at Syracuse after he was famously interviewed and hired on his wedding night by Orange coach Jim Boeheim and then postponed his honeymoon to recruit future Syracuse star Louis Orr. Pitino had dinner with Boeheim and his wife, Juli, on Thursday night and said Boeheim’s announced retirement in three years will be “very difficult” and “we would all miss him on the coaching sidelines.” ... Six schools reached this year’s Sweet 16 and also won a football bowl game: Michigan State, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Utah, UCLA and Wisconsin.