North Carolina State 73, Missouri 59

Anthony Barber scored 33 points to lead North Carolina State to a 73-59 victory over Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

Barber, a guard, made 9 of 15 shots from the field and 13 of 15 free throws. He also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Forward Abdul-Malik Abu had 13 points and a team-best 11 rebounds and guard-forward Maverick Rowan scored 12 points for the Wolfpack.

Guard Cullen VanLeer scored 12 points and guard Tramaine Isabell had 10 to lead Missouri, which was outrebounded 37-26.

The difference in the game was at the free throw line. N.C. State made 24 of 30 and Missouri was 8 of 19.

The Tigers took their last lead at 31-30 with 19:12 left on a 3-pointer by guard Terrence Phillips before Abu’s dunk put the Wolfpack ahead to stay and they pulled away from there for the nonconference win.