FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina State 73, Missouri 59
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 20, 2015 / 1:44 AM / 2 years ago

North Carolina State 73, Missouri 59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Carolina State 73, Missouri 59

Anthony Barber scored 33 points to lead North Carolina State to a 73-59 victory over Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

Barber, a guard, made 9 of 15 shots from the field and 13 of 15 free throws. He also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Forward Abdul-Malik Abu had 13 points and a team-best 11 rebounds and guard-forward Maverick Rowan scored 12 points for the Wolfpack.

Guard Cullen VanLeer scored 12 points and guard Tramaine Isabell had 10 to lead Missouri, which was outrebounded 37-26.

The difference in the game was at the free throw line. N.C. State made 24 of 30 and Missouri was 8 of 19.

The Tigers took their last lead at 31-30 with 19:12 left on a 3-pointer by guard Terrence Phillips before Abu’s dunk put the Wolfpack ahead to stay and they pulled away from there for the nonconference win.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.