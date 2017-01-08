Preview: North Carolina State at North Carolina

Two ACC rivals who recorded important victories last time out face off when North Carolina State visits 16th-ranked North Carolina on Sunday afternoon in a game postponed from the previous night due to poor road conditions. N.C. State rebounded from an 18-point loss to Miami (Fla.) in its conference opener to beat No. 23 Virginia Tech while the Tar Heels edged Clemson in overtime after falling to Georgia Tech to start their ACC season.

Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. registered the second triple-double in the program’s history – Julius Hodge had the other in 2002 - Wednesday as the Wolfpack reached the century mark for the first time since 2004 with a 104-78 triumph over the Hokies. “The Miami game was humbling to us,” N.C. State forward Abdul-Malik Abu told reporters. “They came out there and they beat us. They got us good. And we felt like we were better than that. Toughness was key.” Junior guard Joel Berry II recovered from two straight rough games to make seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 31 in North Carolina’s 89-86 win at Clemson. “I was very disappointed with my shooting (against Georgia Tech),” Berry told reporters. “. … I know my team depends on me and I want to be a big-time player to help us win.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (12-3, 1-1 ACC): Smith recorded 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in the win over Virginia Tech and is scoring 22.5 per contest over the last four to push his team-leading average to 19.6. Smith also leads the ACC in assists (6.5) while helping set up four more players averaging double figures in scoring, led by senior guard Terry Henderson (16.2). Sophomore guard Torin Dorn (13.7 points), Abu (12.1, team-high 7.5 boards) and sophomore guard Maverick Rowan (10.5 points) also contribute to an offense scoring 84.5 per contest.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (13-3, 1-1): The Tar Heels had a 51-32 advantage on the boards in the victory against Clemson and boast a national-best rebound margin (14.0) through Thursday’s games. Kennedy Meeks leads the team on the boards (9.9 per game) after matching his career high with 16 against Clemson and averages 12.8 points – just ahead of fellow senior forward Isaiah Hicks (12.1, 59.1 percent from the field). Junior guard Justin Jackson tops the team in scoring (17.4) and is averaging 21.6 the last five games while Berry is second on the team (15.1).

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina’s junior G Theo Pinson (foot), who averaged 4.5 points and 2.9 assists in 2015-16, is expected to make his season debut.

2. N.C. State’s 7-0 freshman C Omer Yurtseven combined for nine points and eight rebounds in 39 minutes in his first two ACC contests.

3. The Tar Heels won both meetings last season by 12 points and have taken 19 of the last 21 matchups.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 78, N.C. State 68