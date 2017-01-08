No. 14 North Carolina demolishes North Carolina State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- A few shots fell and then it was like an avalanche for No. 14 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

There was no stopping the Tar Heels.

Justin Jackson scored 21 points and Joel Berry pumped in 19 as North Carolina, which built a huge early lead, blew out visiting North Carolina State 107-56 on at the Smith Center.

"We made shots. We set the tone defensively," North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. "After the first couple of possessions, the ball started going in the basket and it kept going in. Again, it's a crazy game."

The Tar Heels overwhelmed their rivals with a strong long-range shooting display and an effective fast break in one of the most thorough whippings in the 231 all-time meetings between the teams.

A much-anticipated showdown didn't materialize as it was a rough outing for foul-plagued N.C. State freshman sensation Dennis Smith Jr., a point guard coming off a triple-double Wednesday night against Virginia Tech.

Isaiah Hicks and Tony Bradley added 11 points apiece for North Carolina (14-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which made 12 of 27 shots from 3-point range.

"We got a few stops, the energy is how and then you get a feeling this is going to be a good day," Hicks said.

It was the most points the Tar Heels ever scored against N.C. State and the fourth time they reached the 100-point mark the series, though the first time in 24 years.

"It surprised me a little bit," Smith said of the onslaught. "I got in foul trouble and that hurt our team, and they were tougher than we were."

Smith and Torin Dorn each scored 11 points for N.C. State (12-4, 1-2), which has lost lopsided games in its two ACC road outings.

North Carolina, rattling off 20 points in a row during one stretch, built a 33-point lead in the opening 15 1/2 minutes before carrying a 56-23 edge to halftime.

"It was the perfect storm," N.C. Stat coach Mark Gottfried said. "We all watched it and it was really a stinker on our part."

That was a season-high first-half total for the Tar Heels, who've began the second half with at least 50 points seven times.

This was a make-up game from Saturday night's postponement. Attendance was listed at 16,133.

"We gave them a lot of things to cheer about," Williams said.

N.C. State had 15 first-half turnovers on the way to 26 total. The Wolfpack shot 36 percent from the field for the team's second-lowest mark of the season.

Smith picked up his second foul less than four minutes into the game, committing a turnover and fouling Meeks on what became a three-point play.

"Dennis is the leader of the pack and him getting in foul trouble like that was huge for us," Williams said.

The Wolfpack made only two of its first 14 shots from the field, trailing 26-4.

Smith was back at the 13:01 mark.

The margin was at 29-7 by the time N.C. State used its second timeout.

Smith drew his third foul with10:17 to go in the half, with N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried assessed a technical foul in the immediate aftermath.

Smith played seven minutes in the first half, charged with four turnovers and scoring three points.

Junior guard Theo Pinson made his first appearance of the season for the Tar Heels. He had been out since October foot surgery.

NOTES: North Carolina has won 20 of the last 22 meetings with N.C. State. ... The teams meet again Feb. 15 in Raleigh. ... Sunday's game was pushed back 17 hours from Saturday's scheduled time because of wintry weather. ... North Carolina coach Roy Williams is 26-3 as Tar Heels coach against N.C. State, marking the most victories against any opponent. ... Of N.C. State's starters, only junior F Abdul-Malik Abu had previously played a college game at the Smith Center. ... North Carolina visits Wake Forest on Wednesday night. ... N.C. State plays Wednesday night at Boston College.