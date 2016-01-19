Preview: N.C. State at Pittsburgh

Sometimes a team shows more of its true potential in how it handles a bad performance, and Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon witnessed the perfect reaction from his Panthers after they were throttled by Louisville last week. The No. 20 Panthers host North Carolina State on Tuesday after bouncing back with an 84-61 win over Boston College last Saturday, and Pittsburgh did not spend much time rehashing Thursday’s 59-41 loss to the Cardinals.

“We buried it and looked forward,” redshirt freshman guard Cameron Johnson told reporters after scoring 20 points off the bench in just 15 minutes Saturday. “Teams lose. It happens to everybody. Only the good teams or great teams bounce back.” The Wolfpack continue seeking a turnaround after losing their first five ACC games by a total of 32 points, pushing second-ranked North Carolina before falling 67-55 Saturday. Guard Anthony Barber leads the ACC in scoring at 21.8 per game, but the Wolfpack are last in the ACC in field-goal percentage and 3-point shooting. “We’re going to keep swinging,” N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said after the North Carolina loss. “We’re going to get better and we’re going to find a way.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN, ESPN3

ABOUT N.C. STATE (10-8, 0-5 ACC): Barber scored a season-low nine points Saturday but the Wolfpack hung close thanks to a strong defensive effort that held the Tar Heels to 29 first-half points and 19 points below their season average. The Wolfpack lead the conference and rank fifth nationally in offensive rebounds per game (15.9), and forward Abdul-Malik Abu has recorded seven double-doubles in the past nine games (12 points, career high-tying 14 boards Saturday). N.C. State recorded a season-high 18 turnovers and tied a season low with only seven assists.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (15-2, 4-1): Johnson’s effort Saturday – 7-of-10 shooting, 4-of-6 from 3-point range – provided the nation’s 10th leading scoring squad another option in an already powerful offense. Forward Michael Young ranks fifth in the ACC in scoring at 17.2 points, shooting 57.7 percent from the field (third in the league) and forward Jamel Artis sits sixth in shooting at 53.9 percent, going for a team-high 22 points Saturday. The Panthers average 19.1 assists (second in the league; seventh in the country) and had 23 against Boston College after hitting only 14 shots and recording 19 turnovers two days earlier.

TIP-INS

1. Artis has reached double figures in 21 consecutive ACC games, hitting 9-of-19 3-point attempts in his past three contests.

2. N.C. State F BeeJay Anya leads the conference in blocked shots per game (2.8).

3. The Wolfpack swept both meetings with the Panthers last season, knocking Pittsburgh out of the second round of the ACC tournament 81-70 behind 34 points from Barber.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 76, N.C. State 63