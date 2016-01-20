FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Carolina State 78, Pittsburgh 61
#US College Basketball
January 20, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Anthony Barber recorded 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as North Carolina State snapped a five-game losing streak with a 78-61 victory over host Pittsburgh 78-61 on Tuesday at the Petersen Events Center.

Barber scored 14 of his points in the first half to help the Wolfpack (11-8, 1-5 ACC) to an insurmountable 44-19 halftime lead. The Panthers shot 25 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.

Pittsburgh (15-3, 4-2) was paced by 16 points from junior forward Jamel Artis and 14 points from junior forward Michael Young as the duo combined for 10-of-23 shooting from the field. Artis scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half.

The Panthers outscored N.C. State 42-34 in the second half, but were outrebounded 46-30 for the game.

Barber, a 6-foot-2 guard, converted all 14 of his free throws. Sophomore forward Abdul-Malik Abu added 16 points and 10 rebounds while junior forward Lennard Freeman grabbed 14 boards for the Wolfpack.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
