EditorsNote: updates with NC State opponent in semifinal

N.C. State upsets No. 11 Syracuse in ACC quarters

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina State not only collected another critical victory, but it came with plenty of drama.

The Wolfpack had to pick it back up after squandering a double-digit lead before upending No. 11 Syracuse 66-63 in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament quarterfinals Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“To respond when our back was against the wall, they believed that they could win and that was the biggest thing,” N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried said of his team. “We just had to stay with it and we had answers because of our resiliency.”

Forward T.J. Warren scored 28 points as the Wolfpack’s NCAA Tournament hopes received a big boost.

N.C. State guard Ralston Turner banked in a go-ahead 3-point shot with 2:31 remaining after second-seeded Syracuse rallied from a 10-point deficit to take the lead.

“I think it showed our growth,” Turner said. “It shows we’ve come a long way.”

Seventh-seeded N.C. State (21-12) meets third-seeded Duke in Saturday’s second semifinal.

Center Jordan Vandenberg added 10 points for the Wolfpack, which lost by one point to Syracuse in the regular season.

Guard Tyler Ennis poured in 15 of his 21 points in the second half for Syracuse (27-5), which has lost five of its last seven games. Forward Jerami Grant added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Warren, the ACC scoring leader, drained two free throws with 24.6 seconds to go for a 66-63 edge.

Ennis missed a runner and Grant’s follow dunk failed. But Syracuse kept the ball, missing four 3-point launches on a wild final possession that ended with less than two seconds left.

“I was definitely holding my breath,” Turner said.

“I was saying to myself if we could just get the rebound,” Gottfried said. “It was interesting because every time it left their hand it looked like it was going in. ... Maybe fate was on our side.”

Syracuse’s first ACC tournament game ended with 18-of-55 shooting from the field.

“It’s difficult when the ball is not going in the basket,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “I thought we did well to get back in the game.”

Boeheim said the Orange needed to shoot 3s on the last sequence.

“I got a clean look and I just didn’t knock it down,” Syracuse forward C.J. Fair said.

The Wolfpack led 50-40 with 11 minutes to play. Syracuse was within 55-54 less than six minutes later.

Ennis made two free throws to put the Orange on top 58-57 with 3:46 left.

“We made plays to get back in it and we made two bad plays to get back out of it,” Boeheim said, referring to a pair of offensive fouls.

Boeheim said the Orange played its best game of the year in Sunday’s win at Florida State to end the regular season.

Turner, who was one of the stars a night earlier against Miami, hit three 3-pointers after a scoreless first half.

Syracuse forward Rakeem Christmas was charged with his fourth foul with 17:57 remaining. That might have come in part because of Vandenberg, who was scoreless in a regular-season meeting.

“I had to do something with my last year,” Vandenberg said.

N.C. State carried a 28-25 lead to halftime as guard Tyler Lewis scored seven points in the last five minutes of the half.

Syracuse was hindered by cold shooting, hitting only seven of 27 shots (25.9 percent) from the field.

Fair was 3-for-16 from the field for the game.

“I don’t know if he had an easy shot all night long,” Gottfried said.

“C.J. got the shots we’d like him to get,” Boeheim said.

N.C. State started off shooting 2-for-13 from the field, yet a couple of minutes later held a 13-11 edge.

Syracuse guard Trevor Cooney left with 8:39 remaining in the first half and had his right ankle taped. He returned about two minutes later, and his 3-pointer put Syracuse ahead 16-15.

NOTES: This was Syracuse’s first appearance in a conference tournament other than the Big East tournament. ... N.C. State C Jordan Vandenberg had the Wolfpack’s only two field goals across the game’s first nine minutes. By halftime, he had six points and he hadn’t scored more than four points in the previous 15 games. He was scoreless in 27 minutes in the regular-season game with Syracuse. ... Syracuse G Tyler Ennis is the first freshman in ACC history to lead the league in assists and steals. ... N.C. State, which defeated Miami 67-59 on Thursday, won two games in each of the previous two ACC tournaments. ... Syracuse won 56-55 in the regular-season matchup at home in what was the last victory in a season-opening 25-game winning streak.