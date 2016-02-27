FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syracuse 75, North Carolina State 66
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
February 27, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

Syracuse 75, North Carolina State 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Syracuse 75, North Carolina State 66

Syracuse senior guard Michael Gbinije scored a career-high 34 points on Senior Day as the Orange defeated North Carolina State 75-66 Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game before 27,141 fans at the Carrier Dome.

Gbinije shot 11-for-18 overall and 8-for-13 from 3-point range as he reached 1,000 career points for Syracuse. The Orange limited North Carolina State guard Anthony “Cat” Barber to 15 points, eight below his ACC-leading average.

Caleb Martin led the Wolfpack with 18 points, and Abdul-Malik Abu added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Freshmen Malachi Richardson (13 points, six rebounds) and Tyler Lydon (11 points) also scored in double figures for Syracuse.

Gbinije’s second-to-last 3-pointer gave him a single-game career-high, 1,000 career points and turned the momentum back in Syracuse’s favor after the Wolfpack had cut the Orange lead to 61-56.

Syracuse snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 19-10 overall and 9-7 in the ACC. North Carolina State, which advanced to the Sweet 16 last season, fell to 14-15 and 4-12 in the ACC.

Gbinije and Richardson combined for seven 3-pointers in the first half as the Orange built a 34-26 lead. Gbinije sank two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run that gave Syracuse a 22-13 lead, and Richardson hit two of his shots from beyond the arc in the closing minutes of the half to keep the Orange ahead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.