Syracuse 75, North Carolina State 66

Syracuse senior guard Michael Gbinije scored a career-high 34 points on Senior Day as the Orange defeated North Carolina State 75-66 Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game before 27,141 fans at the Carrier Dome.

Gbinije shot 11-for-18 overall and 8-for-13 from 3-point range as he reached 1,000 career points for Syracuse. The Orange limited North Carolina State guard Anthony “Cat” Barber to 15 points, eight below his ACC-leading average.

Caleb Martin led the Wolfpack with 18 points, and Abdul-Malik Abu added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Freshmen Malachi Richardson (13 points, six rebounds) and Tyler Lydon (11 points) also scored in double figures for Syracuse.

Gbinije’s second-to-last 3-pointer gave him a single-game career-high, 1,000 career points and turned the momentum back in Syracuse’s favor after the Wolfpack had cut the Orange lead to 61-56.

Syracuse snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 19-10 overall and 9-7 in the ACC. North Carolina State, which advanced to the Sweet 16 last season, fell to 14-15 and 4-12 in the ACC.

Gbinije and Richardson combined for seven 3-pointers in the first half as the Orange built a 34-26 lead. Gbinije sank two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run that gave Syracuse a 22-13 lead, and Richardson hit two of his shots from beyond the arc in the closing minutes of the half to keep the Orange ahead.