N.C. State 71, Virginia Tech 64
February 22, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 4 years ago

N.C. State 71, Virginia Tech 64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

N.C. State 71, Virginia Tech 64: T.J. Warren scored 31 points as the visiting Wolfpack held on to end a two-game losing streak.

Warren, the ACC’s leading scorer at 23.3 points, hit 12-of-21 field-goal attempts in scoring 30-plus points for the sixth time this season. N.C. State (17-10, 7-7 ACC) got 13 points from Kyle Washington and a career-high 11 assists from Tyler Lewis.

Devin Wilson scored 14 points with nine assists, and Jarell Eddie added 14 points for Virginia Tech (9-17, 2-12). The Hokies shot 59.5 percent from the free-throw line and committed 17 turnovers in losing for the 12th time in the past 13 games.

Eddie’s 3-pointer with 10:34 to play brought the Hokies within 50-43, but Warren’s three-point play 16 seconds later sparked an 11-3 surge as N.C. State extended its lead to 61-46. Wilson scored seven points during a 17-6 Virginia Tech run, his two free throws with 36.6 seconds to go bringing the Hokies within 67-63 before the Wolfpack sealed the victory with four free throws.

Warren opened the game with two 3-pointers in the first 74 seconds, and scored 14 of the Wolfpack’s first 22 points en route to 17 points at halftime. The Hokies drew within 22-19 on Trevor Thompson’s tip-in with a little more than six minutes to play in the opening half, but N.C. State held Virginia Tech without a field goal the rest of the half in taking a 35-25 advantage into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minus Warren, the rest of the Wolfpack shot 14-for-43 from the field. … Wilson’s season high in assists (11) came Nov. 26 against Furman. … N.C. State has won the past four matchups in the series.

