Preview: Nebraska vs. Baylo

(Updated: CORRECTS “formed” to “former” in lede Adds TV)

Nebraska and Baylor, two former Big 12 rivals, will meet in the second round of the NCAA tournament in the West Regional in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday. The 11th-seeded Cornhuskers, who left the Big 12 after the 2010-11 season, make their first appearance in the tournament since 1998 and first as a member of the Big Ten. The sixth-seeded Bears have made two appearances in the last four years with the most recent coming in 2012, when they were bounced by Kentucky in the South Regional final.

Nebraska was ousted in the Big Ten quarterfinals 71-67 by Ohio State on Friday while Baylor was defeated by Iowa State 74-65 in the Big 12 final Saturday. Cory Jefferson, who had scored 54 points in a three-game span for the Bears, came out flat against Iowa State, contributing just five points. Meanwhile, it was the Cornhuskers’ defense that folded in the loss to Ohio State as LaQuinton Ross dropped 26 points and the Ohio State bench poured in 21.

TV: 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT NEBRASKA (19-12): The Cornhuskers had won eight of their last nine games before falling to Ohio State. Terran Petteway, who led the Big Ten in scoring during the regular season with 18.1 points, tallied double figures in all but two games and will look to continue that run in his first tournament appearance. Before leaving the Big 12, Nebraska suffered three straight losses to the Bears.

ABOUT BAYLOR (24-11): The Bears rolled off six straight wins and were in a prime position to win their second straight over the Iowa State with a five-point halftime lead on the Cyclones, who they beat 74-61 on March 4. The second half featured a completely different Iowa State team, however, and Baylor’s zone defense was no match for a squad that shot 63.8 percent after the break. Fatigue may have played a part in the loss as Baylor was playing its fourth game in four days.

TIP-INS

1. The Cornhuskers are 0-6 in the NCAA tournament.

2. The Bears are 9-9 in the NCAA tournament and also made it to a regional final in 2010, losing to Duke.

3. First-year Nebraska coach Tim Miles led Colorado State to its first tournament appearance in nine seasons in 2013.

PREDICTION: Baylor 73, Nebraska 68