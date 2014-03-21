(Updated: UPDATES with Sunday’s opponent)

Baylor 74, Nebraska 60: Cory Jefferson scored 16 points and Isaiah Austin added 13 as the Bears knocked off the Cornhuskers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in San Antonio.

Brady Heslip went 10-for-10 from the free-throw line en route to 12 points for No. 6 seed Baylor (25-11), which will take on third-seeded Creighton in the third round of West regional play on Sunday. Rico Gathers scored 11 points for the Bears, who went 38-for-48 from the free-throw line.

Terran Petteway scored 18 points and Shavon Shields added 16 for Nebraska (19-13). Ray Gallegos contributed 15 points off the bench for the Cornhuskers, who had more made field goals (23 to 17) but could not keep Baylor away from the free-throw line.

Nebraska went 6-for-26 from the floor in the first half and sent the Bears to the stripe 20 times to go into the break trailing 29-16. The Cornhuskers found a rhythm offensively early in the second half and chopped the deficit to 38-29 on Gallegos’ 3-pointer with 14 1/2 minutes left before six more free throws pushed Baylor’s lead to 15 points.

Nebraska coach Tim Miles was hit with his second technical foul with just over 11 minutes left and Baylor continued to knock down free throws to extend the lead out to 52-32. The Cornhuskers used an 11-0 run to cut the deficit down to 62-53 with 2:44 left, but Austin broke free for a transition dunk and the Bears put the game away at the line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nebraska’s 16 first-half points tied a season low. … The Cornhuskers, who were making their first trip since 1998, dropped to 0-7 all-time in NCAA tournament play. … The teams combined to go 6-for-34 from 3-point range.