Preview: Nebraska at Cincinnati

Cincinnati rebounded so effectively in its last game that coach Mick Cronin was willing to predict how Nebraska would spend much of its practice time this week. The Bearcats, who host the Cornhuskers on Saturday, set a school record with a plus-48 margin on the glass after outrebounding Chicago State 69-21 in a 40-point victory Sunday. “Not one of (the Cougars’) players got an offensive rebound, so I guess Nebraska will be doing box-out drills…all we did was motivate them,” Cronin said.

While Cincinnati enjoyed its most lopsided victory of the season and improved to 9-0 at home, Nebraska got all it could handle from The Citadel for about 30 minutes last Saturday before pulling away late. The Cornhuskers, who have collected their eight wins against opponents with a combined record of 42-49, hit the road to face No. 23 Iowa and No. 3 Ohio State over the next week. The Bearcats have won all three all-time meetings by double figures, including the last one in 1996.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NEBRASKA (8-3): Terran Petteway – tied for sixth in the Big Ten in scoring (16.8 points) – finished three points shy of becoming only the 12th player in school history with multiple 30-point games in his career by scoring 27 against The Citadel. Tai Webster averaged 9.8 points and 1.5 turnovers over his first six contests but is averaging 2.7 and 2.8 since. “Our point guard play is not where I want it to be. We’ve got to make (Webster) feel more comfortable…because the competition is going to get better,’’ coach Tim Miles told reporters.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (10-2): In addition to breaking the 58-year-old school record for rebounding margin, the Bearcats saw three players post double-doubles for the first time since 2001. Cincinnati grabbed 33 offensive rebounds and enjoyed a 29-0 advantage in second-chance points. Leading scorer Sean Kilpatrick, who moved into seventh place on the school’s all-time scoring list Sunday, also eclipsed the 500-rebound mark for his career and needs four more 3-pointers to tie Steve Logan for the fifth-highest total in school history (258).

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati saw eight players either tie or set a new career scoring high against Chicago State.

2. The Cornhuskers rank 29th in the country with 8.4 steals per game, a dramatic improvement over their 312th-place finish (5.1 steals) last season.

3. The Bearcats have held 19 straight opponents to fewer than 70 points – tied for the second-longest such streak in school history.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 70, Nebraska 63