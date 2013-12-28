FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati 74, Nebraska 59
December 28, 2013

Cincinnati 74, Nebraska 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits.)

Cincinnati 74, Nebraska 59: Justin Jackson tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as the host Bearcats pulled away in the second half to down the Cornhuskers.

Sean Kilpatrick overcame a 2-for-13 effort from the field by going 17-for-18 from the foul line and finish with a team-high 21 points for Cincinnati (11-2), which remained undefeated in four all-time meetings against Nebraska. Kevin Johnson added 11 points as the Bearcats improved to 10-0 at home.

Terran Petteway scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half to pace Nebraska (8-4), which fell despite going 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. Ray Gallegos chipped with a season-high 18 points and combined with Petteway for eight of the Cornhuskers’ season-high nine 3-pointers.

With Kilpatrick struggling to find his shot, Johnson gave Cincinnati an early edge midway through the first half as he scored seven straight points to stake the Bearcats to a 25-18 lead. Gallegos and Petteway accounted for Nebraska’s first 18 points after the break to help the Cornhuskers close within 47-44 midway through the second half.

Cincinnati pulled away thereafter, getting six points apiece from Jermaine Sanders and Kilpatrick as well as a dunk from Jackson to spark an 18-4 spurt. Petteway scored Nebraska’s final six points and capped a 9-2 run with a pair of free throws, but Jackson and Kilpatrick hit six free throws over the last 1:45 to maintain the Bearcats’ double-digit margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bearcats have held 20 straight opponents to fewer than 70 points – the longest active streak in the nation and second-longest streak in school history. … Playing in his 10th game, Gallegos attempted – and made – his first two free throws of the season. … Kilpatrick, who ranks sixth on the Bearcats’ all-time list with 254 3-pointers, went 0-for-5 beyond the arc and failed to hit a long-range jumper for the first time this season.

