Blossomgame, Clemson slip past Nebraska

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 15 points as Clemson held off Nebraska 60-58 Wednesday night in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson (4-2) helped the Atlantic Coast Conference clinch a victory in the annual series.

Related Coverage Preview: Nebraska at Clemson

The Tigers led 58-54 with 2:07 remaining, but the Cornhuskers (4-3) got a free throw from leading scorer Tai Webster and a 3-pointer by guard Glynn Watson Jr. with 1:38 left to tie the game. The Cornhuskers failed to score again, and the Tigers converted two of four free throws in the final 1:22.

Webster missed a floater from the free-throw line at the buzzer to preserve Clemson's win.

Blossomgame, a preseason first-team All-ACC selection who has scored in double figures in every game this season, sparked a 12-2 run midway through the second half as the Tigers erased a five-point lead and never trailed again.

Nebraska, which got 20 points from Watson, led at halftime 31-27, forcing Clemson into 12 first-half turnovers.

Webster added 12 points for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska forward Michael Jacobson had 11, and forward Ed Morrow chipped in 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Clemson, which had no other players in double figures other than Blossomgame, won despite being outrebounded 42-34 and making only 11 2-point field goals.

Still, the Tigers gritted out the victory, turning the ball over just five times in the second half and making 17 of 22 free throws overall and 7 of 15 shots from 3-point range.

Clemson improved to 10-7 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but Wednesday night's victory was its first in the annual series since 2011 at Iowa.