Preview: Nebraska at Creighton

The annual state basketball grudge match resumes when Nebraska travels an hour up the freeway to visit Creighton on Sunday. The Bluejays feature star player Doug McDermott and the Cornhuskers are attempting to revive an underachieving program behind second-year coach Tim Miles. “It’s about basketball in the state of Nebraska,” said Creighton coach Greg McDermott, father of the All-American. “For that evening anyway, people are thinking about basketball in the state. That’s pretty cool.”

McDermott scored 27 points in last season’s meeting when the visiting Bluejays rolled to a 64-42 victory in Lincoln. Miles is aware that part of how his program will be judged is narrowing the gap against the successful school from Omaha. “I just know that it’s a really, really important game to me personally,” Miles told reporters. “It’s an important game for our program. Creighton has historically had excellent basketball. You look at their NCAA tournaments and how successful they’ve been. So we want to be able to go out there and compete and find a way to win.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT NEBRASKA (6-2): Sophomore transfers Terran Petteway and Walter Pitchford are part of the building blocks for Miles and both players are thriving. Petteway, a 6-6 wing who began his career at Texas Tech, had a career-best 30 points against Massachusetts earlier this season and is averaging a team-high 15.8 points. The 6-10 Pitchford, who transferred from Florida, is packing a presence in the post and has scored in double digits in three of the past four outings while averaging nine points and 4.4 rebounds.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (6-2): McDermott is off to a superb start – averaging 24.4 points and 6.8 rebounds – and has scored 20 or more points in seven of eight games. Forward Ethan Wragge, who has made a team-high 30 3-pointers, was inserted into the starting lineup after back-to-back losses and contributed 15 points in Tuesday’s win over Long Beach State to raise his season average to 12.1. Point guard Austin Chatman is an experienced floor leader and has 36 assists against just 14 turnovers while averaging 8.6 points.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska holds a 25-21 series lead, but the Bluejays have won 11 of the last 15 meetings.

2. McDermott has made 197 career 3-pointers, three behind fifth-place Nate Funk on Creighton’s career list.

3. Cornhuskers G Ray Gallegos ranks 10th in school history with 118 3-point baskets.

PREDICTION: Creighton 72, Nebraska 68