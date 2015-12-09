Preview: Nebraska at Creighton

Nebraska coach Tim Milestinkered with his starting lineup against Abilene Christian and while theresult was a victory, it was not a dominant win against an inferior opponentand left the door open for more players to get a chance to play. They won’t haveto wait long and the stakes are significantly higher as the Cornhuskers hit theroad to take on in-state rival Creighton on Wednesday.

Creighton has finishedwith more wins than Nebraska in each of the last 17 seasons, a streak thatstarted with the 1998-99 campaign. Nebraska’s leading scorer Andrew Whiteinsists the Cornhuskers were not looking ahead to Creighton before the 10-point win against Abilene Christian. But who could blame theCornhuskers if they were taking a peak 60 miles east on I-80 since Creightonhas won four straight games in the series to claim state bragging rights. Maybe the Bluejaysalso have been looking ahead because after starting 5-1, they have lostto Arizona State and Loyola Chicago bya combined five points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET CBS Sports Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (6-3):Unhappy with turnovers from his guards, Miles went deep into the Huskers’ benchagainst Abilene Christian, extending his rotation to 11 players and givingplaying time to freshman Bakari Evelyn and sophomore Nick Fuller, who togetherdon’t average five points per game. “There’s not a huge gap in talent onsome of those guys,” Miles told reporters. “If I‘m not happy with aperformance in a game like today, I might make some changes. And I did.”White’s performance did make Miles happy, as the transferfrom Kansas scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds inthe win.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (5-3): Leadingscorer Cole Huff (12.4 points per game), who missed practices on Monday andTuesday, is unlikely to play after injuring his shoulder againstLoyola. “Iwould say he’s still doubtful for Wednesday,” head coach Greg McDermott toldreporters. “We’ll see how it feels at shootaround on Wednesday and go fromthere.” His loss certainly would be felt, but the Bluejays dohave a balanced attack with four other players averaging double figures -- MauriceWatson Jr. (11.9 ppg, 6.0 apg), Geoffrey Groselle (11 ppg), Khyri Thomas(11) and Isaiah Zierden (10.8).

1. Groselle has scored indouble digits in the past four games and has recorded nine rebounds in three ofthose games and 12 boards in the fourth.

2. White made 14-of-16 freethrows in the win over Abilene Christian and has made 32-of-38 for the season.

3. The Bluejays average 85.7points per game, good for 27th in the country, while the Cornhuskers hold theopposition to 64.8 points per game, 42nd best in the country.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 74, Creighton 73