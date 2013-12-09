Creighton 82, Nebraska 67: Doug McDermott had 33 points and eight rebounds as the host Bluejays routed the Cornhuskers.

Ethan Wragge added 16 points and nine rebounds and Jahenns Manigat scored 10 points for Creighton (7-2). McDermott made five 3-pointers and Wragge hit four as the Bluejays were 11-of-29 from behind the arc.

Shavon Shields scored 22 points and Terran Petteway added 21 for Nebraska (6-3). The Cornhuskers missed 10 of their first 11 shots while digging themselves a 22-3 hole and never recovered.

Creighton scored the first eight points and McDermott’s 3-pointer made it 18-2 just five minutes into the contest. The lead topped out at 44-12 on Wragge’s two free throws before the Bluejays settled for a 51-25 halftime lead.

McDermott has scored 30 or more points four times this season and has topped 20 in eight of nine games. The All-American forward’s season high of 37 points came against Missouri-Kansas City on Nov. 11.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McDermott raised his career total to 202 3-pointers, surpassing Nate Funk (200) for fifth-most in school history. … Petteway and Creighton’s Grant Gibbs were called for flagrant 2 fouls and ejected during a wrestling tussle with 1:14 remaining after a scramble for a loose ball. … The Bluejays won 12 of the past 16 meetings between the in-state schools located about an hour apart.