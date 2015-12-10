Creighton 83, Nebraska 67

OMAHA, Neb. -- Junior guard Isaiah Zierden scored 17 points, senior center Geoffrey Groselle scored 15, and Creighton used a hot start to lead throughout its 83-67 victory over Nebraska on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Creighton (6-3) won its fifth straight game over in-state rival Nebraska (6-4). Entering this game, Creighton had won the last nine regular-season meetings in Omaha against Nebraska by an average margin of 12.2 points.

That was Creighton’s lead less than six minutes into the game.

Zierden was 4-of-5 from the field to help the Bluejays bolt to an 18-4 lead, while Nebraska began the game just 3-of-17 from the field.

Zierden’s steal, layup and three-point play gave the Bluejays their largest margin of the first half with 14:39 remaining.

Nebraska, which hasn’t won a regular season meeting in Omaha since 1995, chipped away and pulled within six points on sophomore forward Jake Hammond’s three-point play with 1:31 remaining in the first half.

Creighton led 36-30 at halftime after Nebraska’s 12-4 run to close the half.

Nebraska crept within four to begin the second half, but Creighton responded, using a 10-0 run to push its lead to 18.

The Bluejays’ biggest margin was 19 points.

Junior guard Andrew White scored 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead Nebraska, and junior guard Tai Webster added 15.