FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 10, 2015 / 3:29 AM / 2 years ago

Creighton 83, Nebraska 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Creighton 83, Nebraska 67

OMAHA, Neb. -- Junior guard Isaiah Zierden scored 17 points, senior center Geoffrey Groselle scored 15, and Creighton used a hot start to lead throughout its 83-67 victory over Nebraska on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Creighton (6-3) won its fifth straight game over in-state rival Nebraska (6-4). Entering this game, Creighton had won the last nine regular-season meetings in Omaha against Nebraska by an average margin of 12.2 points.

Related Coverage

That was Creighton’s lead less than six minutes into the game.

Zierden was 4-of-5 from the field to help the Bluejays bolt to an 18-4 lead, while Nebraska began the game just 3-of-17 from the field.

Zierden’s steal, layup and three-point play gave the Bluejays their largest margin of the first half with 14:39 remaining.

Nebraska, which hasn’t won a regular season meeting in Omaha since 1995, chipped away and pulled within six points on sophomore forward Jake Hammond’s three-point play with 1:31 remaining in the first half.

Creighton led 36-30 at halftime after Nebraska’s 12-4 run to close the half.

Nebraska crept within four to begin the second half, but Creighton responded, using a 10-0 run to push its lead to 18.

The Bluejays’ biggest margin was 19 points.

Junior guard Andrew White scored 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead Nebraska, and junior guard Tai Webster added 15.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.