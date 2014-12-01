Preview: Nebraska at Florida State

After a three-game losing streak, Florida State has notched back-to-back wins as it prepares to host Nebraska in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Monday. The Seminoles got past Charleston Southern last time out but despite the mini-resurgence, coach Leonard Hamilton knows they have a long way to go. “Right now, I think we are a work in progress,” he said.

The Cornhuskers are off to a fast start, their only loss a 66-62 overtime decision at Rhode Island. Nebraska has beaten its other four opponents by an average of more than 17 points. After defeating Tennessee-Martin last time out, coach Tim Miles gave this assessment of his team: “I really liked what we were doing for a long time on offense,” said Miles. “We just still turn it over a little too much.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NEBRASKA (4-1): Forward Walter Pitchford set career highs against Tennessee-Martin, draining six 3-pointers on his way to 19 points. Pitchford entered the game 1-of-14 on 3-pointers, but assistant coach Kenya Hunter helped him snap out of it. “(Hunter) saw that he was dropping the ball a little but and got him to tighten up his release and his shooting pocket,” Miles told the Journal Star. “We ran some stuff for him early and I thought that was critical (to get) him going.”

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (3-3): Freshman guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes guided the Seminoles to their latest win, scoring 16 points in his third consecutive double-digit effort. He has averaged has averaged 21.3 points in that span as Florida State leans more on raw newcomers in the absence of veteran guards Devon Bookert (foot) and Aaron Thomas (illness). “I think they are inconsistent,” Hamilton said of his underclassmen, including Rathan-Mayes, freshman Phil Cofer and sophomore Jarquez Smith. “But I see them mentally engaged and communicating with each other. Until we have a little bit more experience, I imagine we might be a little inconsistent from game to game.”

TIP-INS

1. Bookert won’t play against Nebraska; Thomas, Florida State’s leading scorer, could miss his third straight game.

2. Cornhuskers F Terran Petteway, who averages a team-high 20.2 points, notched a career-high eight assists last time out - most by a Nebraska player since G Bo Spencer dished out nine in December of 2011.

3. The Seminoles are averaging 66.8 points, ahead of only Boston College (61.6) in the ACC.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 71, Florida State 65