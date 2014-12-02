FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nebraska 70, Florida State 65
December 2, 2014

Nebraska 70, Florida State 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS rebounding totals to 41-30 in graph 3)

Nebraska 70, Florida State 65: Terran Petteway scored a game-high 25 points to lead the visiting Cornhuskers past the Seminoles in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Shavon Shields added 21 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Nebraska (5-1), which won its third straight game. Benny Parker contributed seven points for the Cornhuskers and Walter Pitchford chipped in with six.

Freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes cracked double digits in scoring for the fourth straight game, scoring 17 points to lead the offense for Florida State (3-4), which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Boris Bojanovsky contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Seminoles, who fell despite controlling the glass 41-30.

Bojanovsky’s layup gave Florida State its only lead at 14-13 with 10:20 left in the first half before the Seminoles went ice cold in the back half of the opening 20. Florida State made just 1-of-12 from the field and turned the ball over five times in the final 9:37 of the period, while Nebraska enjoyed a 24-7 run, led by 11 points each from Petteway and Shields, to build a 37-21 halftime advantage.

After the break, the Seminoles began chipping away, using a 22-8 run, led by eight points from Rathan-Mayes, to pull to within 47-43 with 10:31 to play. After a dunk and a pair of free throws from Aaron Thomas on consecutive possessions brought the Seminoles to within 62-61 with 2:18 to go, Darin Rivers converted a layup and Tarin Smith hit a clutch 3-pointer before Nebraska sealed the win from the free throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: In its five wins this season, Nebraska has beaten its opponents by an average of 14.8 points. ... Florida State played its fourth straight game without G Devon Bookert (foot). ... Pitchford started the season 1-of-14 on 3-pointers before making 8-of-13 in his last two games.

