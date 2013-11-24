Preview: Nebraska vs. Georgia

Two teams trying to avoid leaving tournament play empty handed will meet when Nebraska faces Georgia on Sunday in the seventh-place game of the Charleston Classic. The Cornhuskers are reeling defensively since arriving in South Carolina, giving up 96 points to Massachusetts in the quarterfinal before allowing Alabama-Birmingham to shoot 19-of-23 in the second half of an 87-74 second-round loss. “We just don’t have all five guys on the same page, almost ever in the second half - it’s been a real disappointing two days in the second half,” Nebraska coach Tim Miles told the Omaha World-Herald.

Facing a struggling Georgia team could be just what Miles and his team need as the Bulldogs enter on a three-game losing streak capped by a heartbreaking 83-81 defeat at the hands of Temple in the second round on Nov. 22. Defense has also been a problem for the Bulldogs, who are allowing an average of 85.7 points in their three losses. Charles Mann (17.0 points) and Kenny Gaines (14.3 points) have led the way offensively for Georgia.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NEBRASKA (3-2): The bright spot for the Cornhuskers in this tournament has been the emergence of Terran Petteway, a Texas Tech transfer who has lit up the stat sheet with 28 and 21-point performances in Nebraska’s two losses in Charleston. Petteway’s breakout has been well-timed considering the knee injury suffered in second half of the UMass game by leading returning scorer Ray Gallegos. Gallegos was able to play 24 minutes against UAB, but did not start and scored just nine points.

ABOUT GEORGIA (1-3): The biggest question entering the season for coach Mark Fox was how to replace the offensive talents of SEC Player of the Year Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but scoring hasn’t been the problem for the Bulldogs. Mann, Gaines and Nemanja Djurisic (12.5 points) are all averaging double figures, and the Bulldogs are scoring at a respectable 76.5 point-per-game clip. It’s been defense and ball control that need to improve, especially for Mann, who is averaging 4.3 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska hasn’t suffered a three-game losing streak in non-conference play since 2001.

2. Georgia has nine players averaging double-figure minutes.

3. These two schools faced off in football in last season’s Capital One Bowl, with Georgia winning 45-31.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 83, Georgia 76