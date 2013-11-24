FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nebraska 73, Georgia 65
#Intel
November 24, 2013

Nebraska 73, Georgia 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: RECASTS 1st sentence in 2nd graph RECASTS 2nd sentence in 5th graph CORRECTS “Three” to “Two” in notes)

Nebraska 73, Georgia 65: Terran Pettaway scored 15 as the Cornhuskers bounced back from consecutive losses to defeat the Bulldogs in the seventh-place game of the Charleston Classic.

Tai Webster (14) Walter Pitchford (12) and Ray Gallegos (11) all scored in double figures for Nebraska (4-2), which outscored the Georgia bench 38-23. Leslee Smith narrowly missed a double-double off the bench for the Cornhuskers, tallying eight points and 11 rebounds.

Charles Mann led the Bulldogs in scoring for the second time this season, notching 16 points to go with five assists. Brandon Morris (14) and Marcus Thornton (13) were also in double figures for Georgia (1-4), which lost its fourth straight game.

The Bulldogs trailed by as many as nine in the first half but rallied late, scoring eight of the half’s final 10 points to get within three as the Cornhuskers took a 34-31 lead to the break. Morris was the key for the Bulldogs, scoring 11 of his 12 before intermission.

Georgia led by two midway through the second half, but a 9-2 Nebraska run gave the Cornhuskers control of the game they would not relinquish. Shavon Shields threw down an alley-oop with less than a minute on the clock to extend the Nebraska lead to double digits for the first time before Georgia scored the last two field goals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sunday marked the first time in 39 games Nebraska didn’t have a freshman in its starting lineup. … Both teams took care of the ball, turning it over seven times apiece. … Two of Nebraska’s starters finished scoreless.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
