Preview: Nebraska at Illinois

Over the course of two weeks, Nebraska has transformed itself from a team incapable of winning on the road into one that can prevail anywhere. The Cornhuskers, who have won five in a row heading into Wednesday’s game at Illinois, stopped a 12-game road losing streak on Feb. 8 with a victory at Northwestern before stunning then-No. 10 Michigan State eight days later. Those two wins matched the number of road victories Nebraska collected over its first 24 league games since joining the Big Ten.

While Terran Petteway has emerged a possible all-conference selection with his league-high scoring average (18.4 points), it was Shavon Shields who had his way against the Illini with a career-high 33-point effort in Nebraska’s 67-58 victory on Feb. 12. Illinois is 2-2 over its last four games after an eight-game slide – its longest losing streak in 40 years – and has turned to its defense to cover up for the Big Ten’s second-worst offense. The Illini have limited their last four opponents to an average of 54.8 points, with Nebraska the only team scoring more than 55 points over that span.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (16-10, 8-6 Big Ten): Petteway continued his climb up the Cornhuskers’ sophomore scoring charts with 29 points against Purdue on Sunday, moving into third place in school history with 479. One of the most defining moments in the victory came when 5-9 sophomore guard Benny Parker, who finished with three steals, stripped 7-1 center A.J. Hammons of the ball 2 ½ minutes into the game. “I think when Parker went in there and just took the ball, that was like a message saying, ‘We’re here. We’re going to be here all day,’ ” coach Tim Miles told reporters following the game.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (15-12, 4-10): Kendrick Nunn hit a personal-best five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the second time in four career starts against Minnesota last Wednesday – a performance strong enough to net him Big Ten Rookie of the Week honors. Nnanna Egwu registered his third straight double-digit rebounding performance in the same game and is averaging 12.3 over that span. The junior center also added four blocks, giving him 62 for the season and allowing him to jump ahead of Mike Tisdale and Meyers Leonard into second place on the school’s single-season list.

TIP-INS

1. Nebraska has won its last two conference games by double figures, marking the first time it has achieved that feat since 1999.

2. Illinois, which is tied for last place in the conference with Penn State, will finish its regular season by facing three of the Big Ten’s top four teams following Wednesday’s game.

3. The Cornhuskers have held opponents to 34 percent from the field and an average of 56.4 points during the winning streak.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 63, Illinois 55