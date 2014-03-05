Preview: Nebraska at Indiana

While it continues to work itself out of the bottom half of the Big Ten, Indiana did its fair share to create chaos among the top half of the conference last week. The Hoosiers, who host Nebraska on Wednesday, downed Iowa to drop the Hawkeyes into a fourth-place tie with the Cornhuskers. Four days later, Indiana claimed its fourth Top 25 victory with Sunday’s home win over then-No. 20 Ohio State, knocking the Buckeyes out of the rankings and a half-game behind Nebraska and Iowa in the standings.

As a result, the Hoosiers dramatically increased the Cornhuskers’ odds of landing one of the league’s four byes in next week’s Big Ten tournament. Nebraska, which has already won as many Big Ten games this season as it did in its first two years in the conference combined (nine), notched its sixth victory in the last seven contests by defeating Northwestern on Saturday. Although the Cornhuskers are 2-8 on the road and lost at Illinois on Feb. 26, they ended a 12-game losing streak in such games with back-to-back wins at Northwestern and Michigan State in February.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (17-11, 9-7 Big Ten): Nebraska has held seven straight opponents to less than 40 percent shooting, the first time it has accomplished that feat since at least 1990-91. “We said if we can be a dominant defensive team, we are going to win the game. We are going to win it with defense,” coach Tim Miles said after Saturday’s game. With 10 points against the Wildcats, Terran Petteway became only the third player in school history to score at least 500 points as a sophomore.

ABOUT INDIANA (17-12, 7-9): The Hoosiers managed to win Sunday despite the absence of Noah Vonleh (left foot inflammation), who missed his first game and is considered questionable for Wednesday. While Ohio State exploited Indiana’s lack of size (48 of its 50 points off field goals came in the paint), the Hoosiers held the Buckeyes without a 3-pointer for the first time in 368 games. Will Sheehey, who has scored 49 points over his last two games, was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time in his career Monday.

TIP-INS

1. The Cornhuskers have won nine league games for the first time since 1998-99 and only the 10th time since World War II.

2. The Hoosiers lead the conference and are ranked sixth nationally with a plus-8.2 rebounding margin.

3. Nebraska and Indiana are the only Big Ten teams with multiple 30-point scorers this season.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 66, Indiana 64