Preview: Nebraska at Indiana

Indiana‘sNCAA Tournament resume received a huge boost last week with a quality win overIowa, but coupled with a 20-point loss to Michigan State on Sunday, the Hoosiersknow they have some work to do to secure a mid-level seed. Their firstchallenge will be a Nebraska squad that travels to Bloomington after aresounding 70-54 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Despitelosing to the Spartans, the Hoosiers moved up one spot to No. 21 thanks to thewin over the Hawkeyes, but this team’s NCAA Tournament fate lands squarely on the shoulders of senior guard Yogi Ferrell.Ferrell averages 16.8 points per game but is 8-of-34 from the field and4-of-21 on 3-pointers in his past three games, two of them losses. The Hoosiersare 14-0 at Assembly Hall and enter Wednesday’s game with a chance to sweep theseason series against the Cornhuskers, who will be without three-time captain andsecond-leading scorer Shavon Shields. Shields was knocked unconscious andsuffered a concussion on Feb. 6, and on Tuesday was ruled out for a thirdstraight game.

TV:8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTNEBRASKA (14-12, 6-7 Big Ten): With Shields still recovering from hisconcussion and not even making the trip to Indiana, the Cornhuskers will need morethan just Andrew White (career-high 35 points against Penn State) and more production fromcenters Michael Jacobson (10 points, four rebounds in 18 minutes) and Jake Hammond(nine points, five rebounds, two assists) if Nebraska is going to have a chanceto beat the Hoosiers. The undersized Jacobson (6-8, 220 pounds) has been moreaggressive, averaging 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in his last four games, andseems to have turned the corner after being challenged by coach Tim Miles. “Iknew I had to work hard,” he told reporters. “I had to find ways, even though I‘m not as big asthese guys — I’ve got to find ways to get it done. It’s a grown man’s league.You’ve got to be ready to go every single night — because if you take a playoff, you’re going to get embarrassed.”

ABOUTINDIANA (20-6, 10-3): Indiana coach Tom Crean won’t admit it, but Ferrell is inthe midst of a three-game slump as he is averaging 12 points per game and isshooting just 23.5 percent from the field. Ferrell did secure the win againstIowa with four free throws down the stretch, but his teammates stepped up as four other Indiana players reached doublefigures, including Troy Williams,who had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Robert Johnson, who had 13 points and four rebounds. Against the Spartans,Ferrell went 3-of-10, prompting Crean to tell reporters, “I think hepressed a little bit tonight, pressed a little bit in the Iowa game. It’s justa matter of probably trying to make too many things happen. We had some otherguys that weren’t making plays,” including Williams, who went scoreless andhad two turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. NebraskaG Glynn Watson Jr. was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after averaging 12.5points per game against Wisconsin and Penn State.

2. TheHoosiers’ bench outscored Iowa‘s, 28-0.

3. Williams thrives at home as he averages 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds atAssembly Hall versus 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on the road.

PREDICTION: Indiana 86, Nebraska 76