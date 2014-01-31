FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nebraska 60, Indiana 55
January 31, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

Nebraska 60, Indiana 55

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nebraska 60, Indiana 55: Terran Petteway scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second half as the Cornhuskers rallied from a huge first-half deficit to down the visiting Hoosiers.

Walter Pitchford and Shavon Shields complemented Petteway s scoring effort with 11 points apiece for Nebraska (11-9, 3-5 Big Ten), which won back-to-back conference games for the first time as a member of the Big Ten. Ray Gallegos added 10 points, including a pair of early second-half 3-pointers that helped the Cornhuskers overcome their 19-point first half.

Yogi Ferrell led the way with 14 points for Indiana (13-8, 3-5), which fell to 1-2 against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the league three years ago. Stanford Robinson and Will Sheehey each finished with 12 points while freshman Troy Williams grabbed a career-high nine rebounds.

Indiana overcame an early five-point hole with a 12-0 surge to build an early seven-point lead. After the Cornhuskers twice pulled to within one, Ferrell and Robinson banked in consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 15-0 run to extend the Hoosiers  advantage to 32-16 before Petteway s three-point play with 1:41 left accounted for Nebraska s only points over the final seven-plus minutes of the first half.

The Cornhuskers got back into it behind the long-range marksmanship of Gallegos and Petteway, turning a 13-point halftime deficit into a 43-all tie before using an 8-0 burst, thanks to 3-pointers from Nathan Hawkins and Pitchford, to go ahead 51-46. Indiana rallied within one, but a layup by Shields and step-back 3-pointer from Petteway with 2:04 left gave Nebraska a six-point lead and enough cushion to overcome some shaky late foul shooting.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After posting a season-low point total for a half in the opening 20 minutes, Nebraska eclipsed its first-half offensive output with 12:58 remaining on a long jumper from Petteway.  ¦ Indiana, which entered the contest averaging a Big Ten-worst 15.4 turnovers, finished with 19 on Thursday   the sixth time this season it has committed at least that many.  ¦ The Cornhuskers, who committed only two second-half turnovers after giving it up 12 times in the first half, improved to 10-1 at home.

