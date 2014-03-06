(Updated: Minor editing.)

Nebraska 70, Indiana 60: Walter Pitchford finished with 17 points and nine rebounds as the Cornhuskers notched their third road victory in four tries by completing a season sweep of the Hoosiers.

Shavon Shields added 17 points and eight boards while Terran Petteway chipped in 13 points for Nebraska (18-11, 10-7 Big Ten), which recorded 10 conference victories for the first time since 1998-99 and the 11th time in school history. The Cornhuskers, who conclude the regular season on Sunday at home against No. 11 Wisconsin, moved a half-game ahead of Iowa for fourth place in the conference and won for the seventh time in eight games.

Freshman Troy Williams tallied 18 points for Indiana (17-13, 7-10), which was coming off back-to-back home victories against ranked opponents. Will Sheehey contributed 13 points in his final home game while Yogi Ferrell, who had eight rebounds and five assists, scored 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting – including 1-of-10 beyond the arc.

Pitchford scored 12 first-half points – including Nebraska’s first nine – as the Cornhuskers led by as many as 11 points in the opening stanza. After Indiana pulled within five on three occasions early in the second half, Ray Gallegos hit two 3-pointers in 17 seconds to restore the 11-point margin at 46-35 with 16:12 remaining.

Sheehey drained two of the Hoosiers’ four 3-pointers during a 17-6 surge to knot the game at 52 midway through the second half, but Indiana could not get over the hump as Shields scored seven straight points and Pitchford knocked down a 3-pointer to give Nebraska a 62-58 advantage with 1:55 left. The Cornhuskers closed the game by hitting their last eight free throws while holding the Hoosiers to one bucket over the final 2 ½ minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana F Noah Vonleh missed his second consecutive game due to left foot inflammation. … Nebraska’s three wins over its last four road games matches its conference road win total over the previous four seasons. … The Cornhuskers’ first ever win in six tries in Bloomington allowed them to complete their second sweep of a conference opponent for the first time since 1998-99.