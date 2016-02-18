Williams leads No. 22 Indiana past Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana junior forward Troy Williams said he did not come out aggressive enough against Michigan State on Sunday, a game in which he was held scoreless for the first time this season.

Wednesday, he was determined to change all of that. Williams scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the first five minutes of the second half to help lead No. 22 Indiana to an 80-64 victory over Nebraska at Assembly Hall.

The win moved Indiana (21-6, 11-3 Big Ten) back into a tie for first place in the conference with No. 4 Iowa. The Hawkeyes lost to Penn State 79-75 earlier Wednesday evening. Maryland is a half-game back at 10-3 in conference play.

Indiana improved to 15-0 at home, including a 7-0 home record in conference play. Indiana will play host to rival Purdue on Saturday.

Williams made eight of nine shots from the field while adding five rebounds and three assists. Williams averages 12.3 points per game.

“I just wanted to have more of an attacking mindset,‘’ Williams said. ”I talked to coach (Tom) Crean after the Michigan State game and we both decided that I needed to have a different mindset. Playing like that, I see the results that it gets me.‘’

Crean said the way Williams played -- particularly in the second half -- is the kind of effort that the Hoosiers need from one of their leaders every game.

“That’s the way Troy needs to play,‘’ Crean said. ”Troy needs to be aggressive, attacking, but reading the situation and that’s obviously what we want to try to get him to have. But he was really locked in. He’s been very hungry and humble in his improvement.‘’

Sophomore guard Robert Johnson had 13 points, freshman forward Juwan Morgan had a career-high 12 points and senior guard Yogi Ferrell added 11.

Morgan’s previous high game had been seven points against Northwestern on Jan. 23. He also had five rebounds and hit just his second 3-point field goal of the season.

“It was just teammates setting me up and putting me in a position to get easy baskets,‘’ Morgan said. ”I remember the most recent one, Troy drove to the lane hard, like we said with that attacking mindset, and all I did was move out of the way and he found me.‘’

Indiana shot 52.9 percent from the field and hit nine of 21 3-point shots.

The Hoosiers rallied in the first half to take a 41-34 advantage going into the locker room, and then came out hot in the second half. Indiana went on a 13-2 run to take command of the game at 54-36 with 15:56 to play.

Nebraska coach Tim Miles said runs like that are what make Indiana such a dangerous opponent.

”It doesn’t take much of a mistake for these guys to beat you,‘’ Miles said. “They can just embarrass you when they get going.”

Nebraska (14-13, 6-8) rallied to get within 62-54 with 9:13 to play on a driving shot by guard Tai Webster. However, Indiana quickly scored the next nine points to put the game away.

Forward Jack McVeigh led the Cornhuskers with 17 points. Nebraska guard Andrew White III had 15 and Webster added 14.

Indiana used a 17-4 run in the final five minutes of the first half to take a 41-34 lead into halftime.

Ferrell almost made it a 10-point halftime lead, but after consulting the replay monitor, officials determined Ferrell’s 3-pointer from the right corner did not beat the buzzer.

Nebraska led most of the first half. The Cornhuskers led by six on six different occasions. The last time was at 30-24 on a 3-pointer by McVeigh with 5:09 to play in the half. McVeigh led Nebraska with 12 points in the first half.

Ferrell, Indiana’s leading scorer on the season, did not score in the first 17 minutes, but scored six points in the Hoosiers’ run to end the half. Guard Nick Zeisloft and forward Collin Hartman chipped in 3-pointers during the run.

Indiana opened the game making just four of its first 12 shots but ended the half hitting eight of its final 11.

NOTES: Nebraska F Shavon Shields missed his third game in a row after getting injured against Rutgers on Feb. 6. Shields averages 15.7 points per game. ... G Andrew White entered Wednesday’s game as Nebraska’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game. He had a career-high 35 against Penn State on Saturday. ... Indiana began Wednesday’s game second in the nation in field-goal percentage at 50.3 percent. The Hoosiers also were seventh in the nation in 3-point shooting at 41.7 percent. ... After scoring 18 points on Wednesday, Hoosiers F Troy Williams needs 11 points to reach 1,000 for his career. He would be the 49th player in school history to hit the milestone.