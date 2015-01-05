Preview: Nebraska at Iowa

Iowa may only be one game into its conference schedule but already has a signature Big Ten victory. After winning at Ohio State last week, the Hawkeyes look to improve to 2-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2002-03 season when they host Nebraska on Monday. Playing its fourth ranked foe last Tuesday, Iowa jumped ahead of the Buckeyes by 12 points early and led throughout its 71-65 win in Columbus.

The Hawkeyes, who also have a victory at North Carolina to their credit, can continue to bolster their resume with a win over the Cornhuskers – a surprise NCAA Tournament team from a season ago. Despite returning much of its core – such as top scorers Terran Petteway and Shavon Shields – Nebraska has dropped four of seven since a 5-1 start. The Cornhuskers, who opened Big Ten play with a 70-65 home loss to Indiana on Wednesday, can find some comfort in the fact that last year’s team began 9-9 before winning 10 of its final 12 regular-season games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEBRASKA (8-5, 0-1 Big Ten): The Cornhuskers rely heavily on two of the conference’s top four scorers (Petteway, 19.5 points – second; Shields, 17.4 – fourth), who have accounted for 50.8 percent of the team’s shots. Nebraska is among the better defensive teams in the Big Ten – ranking fifth in field-goal percentage defense (38.7 percent) and third in 3-point percentage defense (29.1) – but that effort has often been wasted due to an inability to rebound (35.2 per game – 13th in Big Ten). To that end, the Cornhuskers are hoping to get center Moses Abraham back later this week; the 6-9, 247-pound Georgetown transfer has been out since suffering a broken metacarpal in practice Dec. 9.

ABOUT IOWA (10-4, 1-0): Coach Fran McCaffery gave some credit to friend and North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll for his team’s fast start against Ohio State; Driscoll suggested that Iowa lacked confidence offensively following an 80-70 win over the Ospreys on Dec. 22. The Hawkeyes responded Tuesday by scoring on 11 of their first 13 possessions and shot 46 percent from the floor for their best shooting effort since Nov. 26. “I think the way that Matt presented it, it was professional (and) I think it was an honest observation. Overall, I think it was probably a really good thing,” McCaffery told the Lincoln Journal Star.

TIP-INS

1. Petteway can extend his string of double-digit scoring games to 25 against Iowa, which would be the longest such streak for a Cornhusker since Tyronn Lue had 36 straight during the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons.

2. Hawkeyes F Aaron White needs to make five more free throws to break the school record of 516 established by Roy Marble (1986-89).

3. Iowa has won seven of the last eight meetings in Iowa City, dating back to 1943.

PREDICTION: Iowa 66, Nebraska 61