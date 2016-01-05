Preview: Nebraska at Iowa

Iowais on a roll and sits atop the Big Ten standings after knocking off then-No. 1Michigan State and then going on the road and defeating Purdue, which wasranked No. 14. The Hawkeyes return home on Tuesday night to face a struggling Nebraskasquad that has yet to win in two tries in conference play.

Forthe first time since 1987, Iowa defeated two ranked Big Ten opponents in oneweek, earning the Hawkeyes a spot in the top 25 at No. 23. Down by 19 pointsagainst Purdue, coach Fran McCaffery employed a zone press that left theBoilermakers befuddled and resulted in 10 second-half turnoversand a seven-point Iowa win. Turning up the defense hasn’t diminished the Iowa offenseas the Hawkeyes remain one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the countryranking 21st at 39.8 percent and one of the top-assist teams at No. 17 with18.1 per game. Despite leading at halftime in both Big Ten games last week, theCornhuskers could not make halftime adjustments and now have lost 11 straightconference games.

TV:9 p.m. ET Big Ten Network

ABOUTNEBRASKA (8-7, 0-2 Big Ten): Despite losing to Indiana on Saturday, coach Tim Miles likedthe effort he saw from his squad, especially freshman forward Jack McVeigh whoscored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.McVeigh also picked up a technical foul early, prompting Miles to tellreporters, “I like the emotion, I like the fire. I like the, ‘I‘m goingtoe-to-toe, look you square in the eye, and we’re frickin’ going to be here allnight.’ If you don’t have that mentality, you will not survive.” Milescontinues to juggle the rotation as the Cornhuskers are getting steadyproduction from only Kansas transfer Andrew White (17.3 points per game) andShavon Shields (15.4) -- while the rest of the team has been too inconsistent toearn the coach’s trust.

ABOUTIOWA (11-3, 2-0): The Hawkeyes’ confidence is soaring after beating theSpartans and Boilermakers behind Mike Gesell, who scored a career-high 25against Michigan State and Jarrod Uthoff’s 25 points and five blocks againstPurdue. But it was walk-on Nicholas Baer who made the biggest impression,especially in the Purdue game, when after committing two early turnovers, he scoredseven points, grabbed four rebounds and had two blocks. “He got it backtogether. Its hard. When you have a couple early turnovers, you get a littlesideways,” Uthoff told reporters. “It’s hard to come back, especiallyon the road when you’re a younger guy. To his credit, he hit a couple big shotsdown the stretch. That corner 3 and that turnaround were huge shots. Those werebig-time plays.”

TIP-INS

1. Gesellhas blocked at least one shot in four of the past six games.

2. NebraskaG Benny Parker, coming off a career-high 17 points against Northwestern, scored10 against Indiana, giving him back-to-back double-figure scoring efforts forthe first time in his career.

3. Against Michigan State and Purdue, Iowa G Peter Jok scored 30 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, had six assists, recorded five steals and committed just one turnover.

PREDICTION: Iowa 78, Nebraska 70